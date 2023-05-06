King Charles III

King Charles III, moments after he was crowned.

 BBC

The Coronation was a singular pivotal event of my lifetime. It was worth watching the whole program. Most do not understand the basic importance for Canada. There has been much fluff media comment about the “likability” of Charles III, do we want a sovereign, and what is the relevance of the monarchy especially to younger Canadians.

That conversation is only useful if it stirs us to become more informed about how our democracy is protected, and how Canadian governance works.

Tags

Paul Forseth mostly lived in New Westminster, BC and was an officer of the Provincial Criminal and Family Courts for 22 years. From 1993 to 2006 he represented New Westminster-Coquitlam as federal MP.  He is retired and now lives in Powell River BC.

Recommended for you

(3) comments

Jasper425
Jasper425

In particular what is disturbing is that king Charles has been spouting WEF rhetoric such as built back better, population control and climate change alarmism. He apparently now is the defender of “all faiths” instead of the defender of the Christian faith. A disturbing trend.

Report Add Reply
klcarterdp
klcarterdp

I don't like Charles III, however, Ido support the monarchy, and appreciate the history that comes with it and how it formed the basis of our institutions. People need to understand the magna carta better and the history that developed our laws and governance.

Report Add Reply
bill.moulton
bill.moulton

Not sure I really agree. Charles is a globalist idiot. Alberta would have a lot better representation under an American style republic with a functioning senate. We wouldn’t be subject to the tyranny of the majority like we are now.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.