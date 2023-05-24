Ron DeSantis

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, now up against Donald Trump.

 Gage Skidmore, Wikimedia Commons,

Republican Florida governor Ron DeSantis filed the official paperwork declaring his candidacy, setting up the daunting long road to overcoming the present polling lead of GOP supporters of Donald Trump.

In the Western Standard, I previously reviewed the DeSantis book “The Courage to be Free”. The pugnacious governor of Florida who has championed conservative causes has been successful against a sometimes hostile media and the political left. He officially entered the presidential race to give Donald Trump the most formidable Republican rival.

Paul Forseth mostly lived in New Westminster, BC and was an officer of the Provincial Criminal and Family Courts for 22 years. From 1993 to 2006 he represented New Westminster-Coquitlam as federal MP.  He is retired and now lives in Powell River BC.

