Republican Florida governor Ron DeSantis filed the official paperwork declaring his candidacy, setting up the daunting long road to overcoming the present polling lead of GOP supporters of Donald Trump.
In the Western Standard, I previously reviewed the DeSantis book “The Courage to be Free”. The pugnacious governor of Florida who has championed conservative causes has been successful against a sometimes hostile media and the political left. He officially entered the presidential race to give Donald Trump the most formidable Republican rival.
In my view, DeSantis is the only viable challenger.
He filed the paperwork with the Federal Election Commission just before a live stream announcement on Twitter. The entry of Mr. DeSantis presents a serious question for the Republican Party, which will choose between a repeat with Trump, or the new contender to take on President Biden.
DeSantis is well-educated and has credentials. Conservatives have observed his management of challenges in leading Florida on a different path with a series of conservative policy victories after a landslide re-election approval last fall. He has demonstrated personal strengths and has attracted substantial financial backing, and comes with a well-run campaign operation.
The governor rose to national prominence with his policies of not going along with the crowd of heavy restrictions during the coronavirus period. Some say it can be a model policy approach for shaping the United States more conservatively on social issues. What he’s done in Florida has been a national beacon for conservatives throughout the country.
Trump has a mounting list of legal troubles and sees DeSantis as a real political competitor. Trump has mocked him as “Ron DeSanctimonious” and criticized his political leadership record in Florida.
DeSantis is serious, and Republican voters are looking for a champion beyond Trump who can fight the Democrats and win. Mr. DeSantis has his best chance of overcoming if he can sideline the field of lesser candidates who have already declared, and ultimately turn the contest into a two-person race.
As the rhetoric heats up, DeSantis has criticized Trump for not endorsing his Florida policies, and has described a “culture of losing” he says prevails around Trump’s leadership. He boldly asserts that Trump could not beat Biden in a general election, but that he can.
DeSantis’s supporters say that the long-anticipated official candidacy will finally give media attention to his case against Trump, and will unequivocally say to donors that the store is open. Major donors have been waiting for DeSantis to get in the race.
These events matter to Canadians, unlike much of what the CBC reports about US politics.
Paul Forseth mostly lived in New Westminster, BC and was an officer of the Provincial Criminal and Family Courts for 22 years. From 1993 to 2006 he represented New Westminster-Coquitlam as federal MP. He is retired and now lives in Powell River BC.
