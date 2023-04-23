When Prime Minister Justin Trudeau defended his government’s move to spend $13 billion for a new battery plant for Volkswagen, he gloated about the willingness to subsidize so-called green manufacturing. It was the major difference between him and Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre.
Trudeau was in St. Thomas, Ontario to announce his government was giving $700 million to help construct a new battery plant. (The Ontario government is also contributing $500 million.) The federal government is also offering subsidies for the plant’s operation, designed to match the grants available in the United States through President Joe Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act. (IRA)
This appears to be the largest transfer of public dollars to a private business in Canadian history.
There was no mention of inclusion in the Canada-United States-Mexico Agreement (CUSMA) which increased the percentage of North American content that vehicles must contain to avoid duties at the border, while enhancing automotive investment in the United States. CUSMA may be a problem for this Canadian Volkswagen plant.
The Canadian subsidies are expected to add up to perhaps $13 billion, depending on the number of batteries Volkswagen produces at the $7-billion manufacturing facility. The Trudeau government has now embarked on what could turn out to be the biggest economic boondoggle in Canadian history.
Pierre Poilievre reasonably expressed skepticism about the government's claims. He asked about how much Canadian money would be going to a foreign corporation. Poilievre also wrote to Parliamentary Budget Officer Yves Giroux, requesting a closer look at the deal and a fact check on the government’s financial claims. The $13 billion in subsidies will come from taxpayers from across the country and the impact needs to be understood. Such governmental distortions in the marketplace have a ripple effect in other sectors, due to the financial measures needed to subsidize these jobs.
Poilievre asked Giroux to fact-check the government's claims. "We ask your office to provide an independent analysis of how long it would take for taxpayers to see their subsidy returned through increased government revenue from the facility's construction."
Trudeau’s pompous political language was full of environmental euphemisms for justification. He had no shame to boast about giving away our money to support the manufacture of non-environmentally friendly EV cars that are supposed to be powered by an electrical grid that does not exist to accommodate their wide use. There have been many articles elsewhere that describe how the full lifecycle of an EV car is not at all environmentally friendly. In addition, everyone knows about the huge shortcomings of the Canadian electrical grid, especially in Ontario.
Taxpayers get to support Justin Trudeau's woke green fantasy. The Trudeau-Singh coalition places the ideological cart before the economic horse, so what could go wrong? Canada can't meet its promised military commitments, but he spills billions everywhere like a drunken sailor. The Liberals' business case is that it is “green” (their religious ideology.) Profitability seems irrelevant. The pompous announcement admits that our main tax structure for the little guy is wrong. Exceptional measures have to be taken to make things work; so why not work for a level playing field for all Canadians? Why doesn’t the government just pay all the wages for Volkswagen employees too?
There are problems with trying to outspend other countries in a subsidy war. It’s very costly to Canadian taxpayers, and every dollar spent on corporate welfare is a dollar unavailable for healthcare or education. The hurt to taxpayers is exacerbated by the large annual deficits. By 2027/28, the forecasted annual cost of federal debt interest will exceed $50 billion—or more than $1,200 per Canadian.
Corporate welfare is also unlikely to spur economic growth, as governments attempt to pick winning industries (poor track record) and distort the marketplace and misallocate resources. A wiser choice is to foster a broad pro-growth business environment, and let people make their own choice about where to spend and invest their money. It’s the market that should determine which industries and businesses succeed. I doubt Canadians will be buying Volkswagens to the degree that fulfills Trudeau’s wishful political thinking.
If Canada wants to support a strong economy, rather than attempt to lure investments through isolated giveaways, it could improve Canada’s overall investment attractiveness through lower business taxes and competitive cost-effective regulations. In contrast to corporate welfare, lower business income tax rates have proved to encourage innovation while driving investment, job creation, and economic growth. The federal government should instead focus on fostering a national pro-growth environment that will increase prosperity across the nation.
The Canadian Taxpayers Federation is calling on federal opposition parties to reject the $13 billion subsidy the federal government is giving Volkswagen. “Taxpayers don’t have $13 billion to give to a multinational corporation,” said Franco Terrazzano, Federal Director of the CTF. “That money could be used to build more than a dozen new hospitals or lower taxes for Canadians that are struggling.”
Bloomberg reported that Justin Trudeau’s government agreed to subsidies that at best will cost taxpayers at least $1.6 million per job. For $13 billion, Canada could build 15 hospitals. Or the annual cost of the subsidy could cover the entire personal income tax bill of 67,000 Canadians making $75,000.
Instead of raising taxes and giving cash to hand-picked multinational corporations, the feds should be cutting taxes and red tape to help all Canadians. The Fraser Institute released a study on corporate welfare spending in Canada from 2007 to 2019. Canadian governments, including the federal government and all 13 provincial and territorial governments, gave away $352.1 billion of taxpayer dollars during the period of study. How has that worked for Canada?
Every political decision has a consequence. Every time a politician decides to waste taxpayer dollars, money gets taken away from other priorities. We’ve heard politicians say countless times that these giveaways are worth it. But by saving the giveaways, we would have more money for lower taxes, which in turn would generate more economic activity that could benefit more people nationally.
Vic Fedeli, Ontario’s economic development minister, claimed that the deal proved “we are an attractive investment destination with everything companies need to grow.” But if that was true, Volkswagen would have opened the plant in St. Thomas because it made good business sense, without the need for a handout.
These corporate subsidies need to end. Consider all the businesses that aren’t getting handouts that are not expanding, not inventing things, or finding new markets. A 20 percent corporate tax cut would cost less than what we've been spending on corporate welfare handouts and would attract businesses of all shapes and sizes. Not only would big companies like Volkswagen be attracted to invest, but so too would small business. The bottom line is that it's time for the government to stop cherry-picking. Let’s make Canada an attractive place to invest while reallocating corporate welfare money to taxpayers, not corporate elites.
