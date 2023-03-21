Editor's Note: Paul Forseth, a former parliamentarian and frequent contributor to the Western Standard, decided to do an experiment with artificial intelligence software, in the form of a media interview.
The results were surprising and in some ways, a little disturbing. AI seems to be able to slip easily into Ottawa bureaucratese and maintain a neutral tone, even as it rapidly learns from the questions themselves as well as whatever data banks it scans.
Mr. Forseth comments, "It apparently learns from every input made to it. You might find this most interesting, of what I received back in mere seconds of submitting my question comments. Some of it sounds like Trudeau himself with bureaucracy speak. I pose questions and the machine quickly answers. Amazing."
We remind readers that with this exception, all Western Standard articles are written by real people... Meanwhile, here is what 'artificial intelligence' had to tell Paul Forseth about an inquiry into alleged Chinese interference in Canadian elections.
FORSETH: What is wrong with Trudeau’s delays for a formal inquiry about China interference?
AI: It's important to provide some context to fully understand the situation you are referring to. Justin Trudeau is the Prime Minister of Canada, and there have been allegations that the Chinese government has been interfering in Canadian affairs. Specifically, there have been reports of Chinese espionage and attempts to influence Canadian politicians and policy.
In response to these allegations, there have been calls for a formal inquiry into the issue. Some critics of Trudeau have accused him of delaying the launch of such an inquiry. However, it's important to note that the Canadian government has taken a number of steps to address these concerns, including conducting investigations and making arrests related to alleged espionage.
It's also worth noting that conducting a formal inquiry can be a complex and time-consuming process. There may be legal and logistical challenges that need to be addressed, and it's important to ensure that any investigation is thorough and unbiased.
Ultimately, it's up to the Canadian government to determine the appropriate course of action in response to allegations of interference by foreign governments. It's not accurate to say that there is something inherently wrong with any delays in launching a formal inquiry, as each situation is unique and requires careful consideration.
FORSETH: You say that it is not accurate to say that there is something inherently wrong with any delays in launching a formal inquiry. That is wrong ethically and legally. A strong majority of Canadians can see the simple wisdom of an immediate inquiry. It is not just up to the government alone to decide to judge itself. The basis of democracy, is that the people rule through their representatives, and they should reflect the clear definite public will.
AI: I apologize for any confusion my previous response may have caused. Let me clarify my position. As an AI language model, I don't have personal opinions, but I can provide information and analysis on a given topic. In the case of the allegations of Chinese interference in Canadian affairs and the calls for a formal inquiry, it's important to consider the complexity of the issue and the various factors that may be influencing the government's response.
While it's true that a strong majority of Canadians may support an immediate inquiry, it's also important to consider the legal and ethical considerations that must be taken into account when launching an investigation. For example, an inquiry must be conducted in a fair and unbiased manner, with proper protections for due process and individual rights. It's also important to ensure that an inquiry does not compromise national security or jeopardize diplomatic relations with other countries.
Ultimately, it is up to the government to make a decision on whether or not to launch an inquiry, and they must balance the interests of justice, transparency, and national security when doing so. However, it is also true that in a democracy, the government is accountable to the people, and public opinion can play an important role in shaping policy decisions.
FORSETH: You say that ultimately, it is up to the government to make a decision on whether or not to launch an inquiry. No no. The government cannot sit in judgment of itself on grave ethical and perhaps treasonous matters of law.
AI: You raise an important point regarding the potential conflict of interest that arises when a government is asked to investigate itself. It's true that in situations where there are allegations of unethical or illegal behavior by government officials or institutions, there is a risk that the investigation may not be impartial if it is conducted by those in power.
In such cases, it may be appropriate for an independent body to conduct the investigation, in order to ensure that the process is fair and unbiased. This independent body could be an external commission, an ombudsman, or a special prosecutor, among other options. The goal of an independent investigation is to ensure that the truth is uncovered and that those responsible are held accountable, without any conflicts of interest or political considerations.
It's important to note, however, that the decision to launch an independent investigation is ultimately up to the government, and there may be legal and logistical challenges that need to be addressed. Additionally, the independence of such an investigation must be ensured by providing the necessary legal powers and resources to carry out a thorough and unbiased inquiry.
FORSETH: You agree on the basic, that a potential conflict of interest arises when a government is asked to investigate itself. Therefore, how much separation is needed to satisfy ethical and legal conflict of interest concerns?
AI: The extent of separation that is required to satisfy ethical and legal conflict of interest concerns can depend on a variety of factors, including the specific allegations being investigated, the legal and regulatory framework governing the investigation, and the political context in which the investigation is taking place.
In general, the goal of separation is to ensure that the investigation is independent, impartial, and free from any actual or perceived conflicts of interest. This may involve measures such as:
— Appointing an independent commission or special prosecutor to oversee the investigation, rather than relying on government officials or agencies to carry out the inquiry.
— Ensuring that the investigators have the necessary legal powers and resources to conduct a thorough and unbiased investigation.
— Providing transparency in the investigative process, by releasing information and updates to the public as appropriate, while respecting any necessary confidentiality requirements.
— Protecting the rights of all parties involved in the investigation, including ensuring due process and providing opportunities for all parties to present evidence and arguments.
— Ensuring that the investigation is carried out in a timely and efficient manner, while also allowing sufficient time to conduct a thorough and rigorous inquiry.
— Ultimately, the level of separation that is required to satisfy ethical and legal conflict of interest concerns will depend on the specific circumstances of each case. It is important to ensure that the investigation is fair, impartial, and transparent, while also protecting the rights of all parties involved.
