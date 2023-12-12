FORSETH: Trudeau's waste of breath

Canada joined allies Australia and New Zealand, calling for "efforts towards a sustainable ceasefire" in the Hamas-Israel war. It is the first time Canada has officially used the word "ceasefire" about the war.Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made a joint statement with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon, calling for the resumption of the seven-day pause in fighting that ended earlier this month."The recent pause in hostilities allowed for the release of more than 100 hostages and supported an increase in humanitarian access to affected civilians," the statement said. "We want to see this pause resumed and support urgent international efforts towards a sustainable ceasefire.""We are committed to working with partners in the region and around the world towards an enduring two-state solution," Trudeau told the media. "Canada is committed to ensuring that Israelis and Palestinians get to live in peace and security within internationally recognized borders in peaceful and successful states."The letter is a nice sounding but naïve convoluted sentiment, which postulates an irreconcilable conundrum. One plus one does not equal three, no matter how loud the outsiders proclaim. Midst all the caveats and understandings to soften the ask, it is a call for the combatants to stop. Then the outsider-statement puts forward an imposed solution that has been repeatedly rejected by Palestinians since 1948. Sadly, there is a cultural spiritual myth held by Palestinians, of a world where there is no Jewish Country and for too many of them, no Jews in the world. But, there never has been a country of Palestine and people who have rejected cooperation and cohabitation with their evolving geographic, social and political reality on the land, have instead created a hell on earth for themselves. The Palestinian myth-maker gang-style leadership has consistently chosen violence to pursue an ephemeral vision. It has been murder and war, justified by lies. Until the myth is exposed for what it is and abandoned by the believers, there will be no peace. It says they don’t like a square and don’t like a circle, but the two will never fit. Some people of historical Palestinian origin now have all they want for their children, as they have become loyal citizens of Israel. They enjoy political and religious freedom and material prosperity, sometimes serving in the army, and getting elected to public office, yet are not Jewish but enjoy all the benefits of their country Israel. That is a solution for some. Others live in a mental state of rebellion in the West Bank area, and outwardly keep a form of peace because they are supervised. They work underhandedly against Israeli authorities and sometimes engage in military-style violence against their neighbours. Palestinians who live in the West Bank region live in a mythical dilemma of denial and victimology. Others may have to do what thousands of Jews were forced to do. They moved to other countries around the world and became law-abiding citizens of those countries, while preserving some cultural and religious heritage of their ancestors. That is what many have done in Canada, as our country now has a sizable Arab component. This new statement from the wishful three, forgets that the brutal tragedy of the ongoing misery that has especially boiled since the 1880s, arises mostly from the Palestinian side, which at its deep core is an Islamic versus Jewish tension. The surrounding countries, which at one time participated in the myth, no longer buy into it. Egypt won’t take the Palestinians or fight their wars anymore; neither will the neighbour Jordan. Jordan was the true country for Palestinians. That artificially created country has existed since after the First World War. Jordan now does not want Palestinians. In 1948, Jordan fought against the newly born state of Israel while believing the Palestinian myth, over lands of former British Mandatory Palestine. They took control of the West Bank and annexed it with its Palestinian population. Jordan lost the West Bank in the 1967 War with Israel, and then became a base of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) in its struggle against Israel. The alliance between the PLO and the Jordanians, active during the War of Attrition, came to an end in the bloody Black September in Jordan in 1970, when a civil war between Jordanians and Palestinians took thousands of lives. In the aftermath, the defeated PLO was forced out of Jordan together with tens of thousands of its fighters and their Palestinian families and relocated to South Lebanon. Palestinians now have no future in the country of Jordan.The latest statement may make some in Canada feel better. It won’t change anything on the ground in Gaza. This week after much destruction and death, Hamas is still firing rockets into Israeli cities from zones that Israel has tried to assign as safer zones. Fighters in Gaza are still active against the Israel DefenCe Force, using the local population as shields. Israel has declared a defensive war against the aggressor and until the Hamas believers are killed or lay down their weapons, the awful hellish war will continue, despite the handwringing and well-meaning statement from Canada, and the others of the wishful three.