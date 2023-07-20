Paul Forseth mostly lived in New Westminster, BC and was an officer of the Provincial Criminal and Family Courts for 22 years. From 1993 to 2006 he represented New Westminster-Coquitlam as federal MP. He is retired and now lives in Powell River BC.
The Liberal-NDP claims about economic harm from climate change is a spin. The spinning message coming at us is a curve ball, so be wary. Hyped claims about the economic harm of warming are the standard groupthink of the Trudeau administration and other zealots.
Professor David Barker, a Federal Reserve Bank economist, said that at least a few economists at the Federal Reserve seem bent on showing that climate change will hurt economic growth. But, says Barker, their research is flawed.
We have all seen the doomsday articles that argue that warming not only negatively affects the level of economic activity, but also the rate of national income growth. This is significant: analysis over 100 years shows that a little change in the annual growth rate can compound over a century into significant differences.
However, a study led by Melissa Dell of Harvard University presented evidence that warming had insignificant effects on income growth in rich countries that could adapt.
On the other hand, several studies led by economists Burke and Hsiang reported evidence that warming had significant negative effects on wealthy and poor countries alike. So, a story emerged that warming is much more harmful than thought, so it should be full steam ahead on aggressive climate policy. Global policymakers embraced this belief at the urging of the UN Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change.
But other research tells a much different story.
A team from Germany developed a regional economic database that accounts for “country fixed effects,” namely unobservable historical and institutional factors specific to each country that are unrelated to the climate variables. When they apply this method, the climate effects on growth and output vanish for rich and poor countries alike.
They studied the links between temperature and economic development at the sub-national level, employing cross-sectional data. Once country-fixed effects were factored in, they did not find a robust statistical relationship between regional temperature and other measures of regional economic development. They also tested whether temperature is non-linearly related to regional income (with hotter regions being potentially particularly prone to adverse effects of temperature on income) but found no systemic evidence in favour of a relationship. Finally, they examined whether the effect of temperature on economic development is especially pronounced in poorer regions due to weaker adaptation, but again there was no statistical significance.
Other teams have begun trying to build economic data models to reduce the biases from averaging the numbers. One group used grid-cell-level economic data from around the world and found that temperature had no measurable effect on growth in rich countries, but they found it also had a positive effect in poor countries to a certain degree.
Policymakers and leftie politicians seem to find it easier to speak of gloomy certainty, than with balanced optimism. A few years back several dour studies wrongly became canonical truth. It fit with political influence and control agendas, so they moved into a more aggressive climate policy mentality. Nevertheless, as time unfolded, new and better data sets, and even reanalysis and verification of the old data, put those conclusions into question.
Evidence has shown that temperature and precipitation changes likely have insignificant effects on GDP and growth, and the effects are just as likely to be positive as they are to be negative. This does not mean there aren't local regions and specific industries such as agriculture, where there are potential losses if the countries don’t adapt. But worldwide, there is no robust evidence that even the worst-case warming scenarios would cause overall economic losses.
Paul Forseth mostly lived in New Westminster, BC and was an officer of the Provincial Criminal and Family Courts for 22 years. From 1993 to 2006 he represented New Westminster-Coquitlam as federal MP. He is retired and now lives in Powell River BC.
(3) comments
A lady ftom Glendon , Alberta has been charged with 34 counts of arson related to the wildfires. After Trudeau blamed climate change for the wildfires on Van Island the det head of the forestry setvice on the island stated all ten wildfires there were caused by humans. Also interesting that every election year in Alberta the wildfire counts jumps dramatically. Those who believe " the outcome justfies the means" have completely lost their moral and ethical way. We need to stand up to these people.
Global News National every evening at suppertime this week and every week is mostly about scorching temps in Spain/italy, wildfires (no mention of the arsonists causing many of them though) and drought et cetera.
And of course, it's all because of humans.
Disgusting!
Lies, d@mn lies and scientific wild a$$ guesses.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.