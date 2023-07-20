Dubai UAE

Dubai... Wealth in a hot climate.

 Image courtesy of Wael Hneini on Unsplash

The Liberal-NDP claims about economic harm from climate change is a spin. The spinning message coming at us is a curve ball, so be wary. Hyped claims about the economic harm of warming are the standard groupthink of the Trudeau administration and other zealots.

Professor David Barker, a Federal Reserve Bank economist, said that at least a few economists at the Federal Reserve seem bent on showing that climate change will hurt economic growth. But, says Barker, their research is flawed.

Paul Forseth mostly lived in New Westminster, BC and was an officer of the Provincial Criminal and Family Courts for 22 years. From 1993 to 2006 he represented New Westminster-Coquitlam as federal MP.  He is retired and now lives in Powell River BC.

(3) comments

guest1228
guest1228

A lady ftom Glendon , Alberta has been charged with 34 counts of arson related to the wildfires. After Trudeau blamed climate change for the wildfires on Van Island the det head of the forestry setvice on the island stated all ten wildfires there were caused by humans. Also interesting that every election year in Alberta the wildfire counts jumps dramatically. Those who believe " the outcome justfies the means" have completely lost their moral and ethical way. We need to stand up to these people.

Woodrow George
Woodrow George

Global News National every evening at suppertime this week and every week is mostly about scorching temps in Spain/italy, wildfires (no mention of the arsonists causing many of them though) and drought et cetera.

And of course, it's all because of humans.

Disgusting!

BoomerOG
BoomerOG

Lies, d@mn lies and scientific wild a$$ guesses.

