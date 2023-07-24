In his Theory of Stupidity, Dietrich Bonhoeffer argued stupidity is worse than evil because stupidity can be manipulated and used by evil.
He also argued stupidity tends to go hand-in-hand with acquiring power — people surrender their critical faculties to evil deception.
Dietrich Bonhoeffer (Feb 1906 - Apr 1945) lived to see the consequences of an advanced society going off the rails.
He was a German Lutheran pastor and anti-Nazi dissident. His writings on Christianity's role in the secular world have become widely influential. He was arrested in 1943 by the Gestapo and imprisoned at Tegel Prison. He was hanged on Apr. 9, 1945 during the collapse of the Nazi regime.
There is a story that goes, “Debating an idiot is like trying to play chess with a pigeon — it knocks the pieces over, craps on the board, and flies back to its flock to claim victory.” It is perhaps funny but also deeply worrying. We all have people in our lives we think of as somewhat ethically or politically dim.
Most of the time, we laugh things off or just shrug and agree to disagree. After all, stupidity can be quite amusing. Good-natured ribbing about ethical lines is an everyday part of life.
However, stupidity has its dark side.
In action movies, we know who the villain is. They are typecast to appear sinister and appear to celebrate their diabolical schemes. In life we also have obvious villains — violent criminals, or the political dictators who violate human rights, control the media, and start wars.
As evil as these people are, they are not the biggest threat since they are known and obvious. Once something is a known evil, the good of the world can rally to defend against it.
As Bonhoeffer says, “One may protest against evil; it can be exposed and if need be, prevented by the use of force. Evil always carries within itself the germ of its own subversion.”
However, stupidity is a different problem altogether.
We cannot so easily fight stupidity. We are collectively tolerant of it. Unlike evil, stupidity is not a vice most take seriously. We do not lambast one another for ignorance. We do not scream at people for not knowing things.
The stupid person is also a slippery opponent. They will not be overcome by debate or be open to reason. Moreover, when the stupid person has their back against the wall and is confronted with facts that cannot be refuted, rather than learn, they snap and lash out.
Neither protests nor the use of force accomplishes much against stupidity.
Reason falls on deaf ears; facts that contradict the personal prejudgment are simply not believed. In such times the stupid even become carpingly critical. When contrarian facts are irrefutable, they are merely pushed aside as inconsequential, irrelevant and incidental.
In all this, the stupid person, in contrast to the malicious one, is utterly self-satisfied and being easily irritated, becomes dangerous by going on the attack rather than changing given the evidence.
With great power comes great stupidity. Stupidity, like evil, is no threat as long as it doesn't have power. We laugh at things when they seem harmless.
The problem with stupidity is that it often goes hand-in-hand with power.
Bonhoeffer writes, “Upon closer observation, it becomes apparent that every strong upsurge of power in the public sphere, be it of a political or of a religious nature, infects a large part of humankind with stupidity.”
This works in two ways.
The first is that stupidity does not disqualify from holding office or much authority. History and politics are replete with examples of where the stupid have risen to the top (and where the smart have been excluded or even killed.)
Second, the nature of power requires that people surrender certain faculties necessary for intelligent thought — faculties such as independence, critical thinking and sober reflection counting the whole cost.
The more someone becomes part of the establishment, the less an individual they become.
A charismatic, exciting outsider, bursting with intelligence and sensible ideas, may seem to become bland the moment they take office.
Power can turn people into automatons. Intelligent, critical thinkers now have a script to read. They’ll engage their smiles rather than their brains because the craft of politics and government is about a team effort, not individual mavericks.
Power based on stupid ideas drains the intelligence of the team, leaving them akin to an animated mannequin.
Bonhoeffer argued stupidity should be viewed as worse than evil. Stupidity has far greater potential to damage our lives. More harm can be done by one powerful idiot than a gang of Machiavellian schemers.
We know when there’s evil around and we can deny it power. With the corrupt, oppressive and sadistic, we know the obvious and how to take a stand.
But stupidity is much harder to weed out and that is why it is a dangerous force.
Evil people find it hard to take power, as they need stupid people to do their work. Like sheep in a field, a stupid person can be guided, steered and manipulated to do many things.
Evil is a puppet master, and it thrives with the mindless puppets who enable it — be they in the general public or inside the corridors of power.
The lesson from Bonhoeffer is to laugh at those daft silly moments when stupidity is in close company.
But we should get angry and motivated to action when stupidity might take reign. Capacity creates its own demand for outrageous behaviour, as the greater the ability to offend yields even more offending.
One can draw their parallels to the political stage of Canada.
As Canadians, we need to be motivated.
Giant of a man. While he was incarcerated he was beaten. And he would always smile. He almost started a revival in the concentration camp. Before he was hung he got on his knees and prayed. A man who feared the Lord more than he feared man.
[thumbup]
Very telling article. It is hard to have conversations with people who are not curious, and prepared to believe what ever they are told be people in authority. Factual, reasoned arguments go no where because they simply believe what they believe. Most often, because they are simply going about their lives and have no reason to actually investigate what is happening around them. Much easier to parrot what someone else told them was true 20 years ago.
Evil : Klaus Schwab
Stupid: Justin Trudeau ,
👍👍👍
[thumbup]
Wikipedia has a good article about him. From there one can discover many of his writings that have been translated into English. Abe’s books lists much of his material for sale on the international used book market.
Excellent article Paul Forseth! I had not heard of Dietrich Bonhoeffer. Is the Theory of Stupidity in one of the Letters and Papers from Prison? Or in some other work of his?
