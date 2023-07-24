Dietrich Bonhoeffer

Dietrich Bonhoeffer, in an undated picture. Bonhoeffer was one of only a few German mainline church leaders who resisted the state during the Nazi years. In a truism that will resonate with many Canadians, he argued that more harm is done by stupid people than by those who are truly evil.

 Wiki Commons

In his Theory of Stupidity, Dietrich Bonhoeffer argued stupidity is worse than evil because stupidity can be manipulated and used by evil.

He also argued stupidity tends to go hand-in-hand with acquiring power — people surrender their critical faculties to evil deception.

Tags

Paul Forseth mostly lived in New Westminster, BC and was an officer of the Provincial Criminal and Family Courts for 22 years. From 1993 to 2006 he represented New Westminster-Coquitlam as federal MP.  He is retired and now lives in Powell River BC.

Recommended for you

(8) comments

skchristensen6982
skchristensen6982

Giant of a man. While he was incarcerated he was beaten. And he would always smile. He almost started a revival in the concentration camp. Before he was hung he got on his knees and prayed. A man who feared the Lord more than he feared man.

Report Add Reply
guest205
guest205

[thumbup]

Report Add Reply
John1963
John1963

Very telling article. It is hard to have conversations with people who are not curious, and prepared to believe what ever they are told be people in authority. Factual, reasoned arguments go no where because they simply believe what they believe. Most often, because they are simply going about their lives and have no reason to actually investigate what is happening around them. Much easier to parrot what someone else told them was true 20 years ago.

Report Add Reply
guest310
guest310

Evil : Klaus Schwab

Stupid: Justin Trudeau ,

Report Add Reply
Jimmycanuk2011
Jimmycanuk2011

👍👍👍

Report Add Reply
SuperBaba
SuperBaba

[thumbup]

Report Add Reply
Observant
Observant

Wikipedia has a good article about him. From there one can discover many of his writings that have been translated into English. Abe’s books lists much of his material for sale on the international used book market.

Report Add Reply
Mila
Mila

Excellent article Paul Forseth! I had not heard of Dietrich Bonhoeffer. Is the Theory of Stupidity in one of the Letters and Papers from Prison? Or in some other work of his?

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.