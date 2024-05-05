FORSETH: Who cares about BC's women? Not Kevin Falcon it seems

When the BC legislature last week shot down a private member's bill to protect women's participation in sports, we learned two things.First, Kevin Falcon will never become premier.Second, when it comes to 'whacko,' the government of BC has nothing to learn from Ottawa.Here's the sad story.John Rustad, the BC Conservative leader who has to widespread amazement recently surged in the polls, last week introduced his private member’s bill to classify publicly funded sports teams and events according to the “biological sex” of participants. That would make transgender athletes ineligible to compete in events for which they did not qualify by birth. As there aren't too many women pretending to be men so that they can compete in men's events, it would in effect prevent biological males from competing in women's events. Yes, in BC, we need a law for that.But, it didn’t make it out of the starting blocks. Bill M214, The Fairness in Women’s and Girls’ Sports Act, was voted down at first reading, which is a rarity in the BC Legislature.What happened?First, Opposition Leader Falcon dropped the ball. The BC United Party initially said it was sticking to its policy of never opposing the mere introduction of any bill, on first reading. However, internally they are divided on the issue, and Falcon decided against 'sticking to its policy.' As I said above, Falcon will likely never become premier.And if that's how he does things, that's just fine with me.How about the other parties to this travesty?The governing NDP, joined by two Green Party members and two Independents, also wouldn't hear it and so there was simply no debate. The maneuver called by the government gives you some idea of why the two-member BC Conservative Party is ahead in the polls, the NDP government is sinking, and the BC United party (formerly the BC Liberals) are trailing badly. Which brings to my mind the apt phrase from the federal House of Commons; BC has a “whacko government.”True to form, NDP House Leader Ravi Kahlon made the hollow excuse that the bill was hateful and discriminatory.With passionate words, Rustad had told the legislature that his bill would ensure publicly-funded sports events would be classified by sex, and limit participation to individuals of the biological sex that corresponds to the sex classification. It would protect years of women's advancement.“It's an honour," said Rustad, "to stand in this House to introduce the Fairness in Women's and Girls' Sports Act. I'm proud to say before this House, the amazing women and girls who are here with us today, that this piece of legislation is not only the first of its kind in Canada, but it was an entirely female-led initiative from start to finish. The bill was written by women and girls, for women and girls."In support of his bill, Rustad claimed it would provide "that sports and athletic teams, events, and tournaments that are publicly funded must be classified by sex, and it limits participation to participants of the biological sex that corresponds to the sex classification.""Maintaining opportunities for female athletes to demonstrate their strength, skills, and athletic abilities and to provide them with the opportunity to obtain recognition and accolades, university scholarships, and numerous other short- and long-term benefits that result from participating in competing in athletic endeavors in the province of British Columbia separate from their male counterparts is just common sense."And he addressed the insidious manner in which the progress woman had made over the years was being slyly undercut by transgender ideology."Over time, women and girls have struggled to be identified as a person. They have struggled to have the right to vote. They have struggled to be allowed to be in certain places, and they have struggled to be paid fairly. And here today in 2024 in this Legislature, the necessity to move forward with the Bill is to make sure that once again, women are treated fairly."What's wrong with that? You'd think that would appeal to feminists in all parties.Yet, the BC government, as a direct insult, immediately called for “Division”, which meant a recorded vote. Consequently, the first reading of the Bill was denied without any debate, losing 51 to 27.Later the NDP tried to rationalize it by saying that historically while most first bills go through at first reading regardless of eventual support, this bill, as NDP house leader Ravi Kahlon disingenuously claimed, was 'hateful and discriminatory,' and that it was a matter of principle for his colleagues. Some principle.Likewise Green Party Leader Sonia Furstenau said the participation and inclusion of all children and youth in sports in B.C. should not be used as “political wedges.” That was her off-topic excuse for her negative vote.The reason for the bill at this time is the need for extra protection for girls. There is the emerging offensive phenomenon of men presenting themselves as women and thereby unfairly competing in women’s sports.Surely, only the bent and woke reject such a reasonable protection for women and girls. The bent, the woke and Kevin Falcon, it seems. He's as whacko as the rest of them. Perhaps he should consider running for the federal Liberals.