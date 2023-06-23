Danielle Smith

Danielle Smith speaks at the Global Energy Show in Calgary.

 Shaun Polczer

We hear politicians blithely repeat the “Net Zero in 2050” mantra. Groupthink is upon us. If one dares to question, one is labelled a climate denier or even worse shaming epithets.

We need a national leader who will trumpet on the international stage what millions of average taxpayers want to hear  — some climate change truth. This emperor has no clothes. Science does not say killing our economy and hurting the prospects of our next generation will alter climate trends.

Tags

(2) comments

Bill Marriott
Bill Marriott

Paul

Everything you say is correct. But we can't ignore the ideological and political force that is alarmism. Part of the strategy is to get the world to believe that net-zero by 2050 is the solution to the problem Instead of net zero by 2040. I talked about this specifically in

https://www.westernstandard.news/opinion/marriott-what-climate-activists-think-they-want-and-what-they-really-want/article_bd9d9808-c9af-11ed-9625-bf6bed4274ea.html

Eventually the world will come around but until then being a denier just isn't going to work politically.

Report Add Reply
dieraci13
dieraci13

This is the best thing I've read on WS

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.