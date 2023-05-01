Rockwell Freedom from Want

Retired MP Paul Forseth argues that while the Alberta election campaign will focus on personalities, what matters is policy and wise voters should consider that people do best when governed by leaders focussed on generating wealth. 

The Alberta election is on. The media will concentrate on the party leaders and the emotional feeling they leave with voters. Promises will be made, as well as accusations about the faults of the competitors. Sadly, the media will distract from what is important for a functioning democracy, which is long-term governance and administrative competence. What will the landscape look like years after the election?

Emphasis will be on personalities, smile angles for the camera and short-term interpretation of who is ahead and who is behind, supported by dubious polls. The media hounds will be looking for the “gotcha moment” when a candidate supposedly says something that can be spun by others to be offensive or moronic. None of this fluff will be relevant to the daily lives of citizens. Drama sells media advertising and boosts viewer ratings, so honest balanced reporting the whole story within context won’t be seen. The campaign will be cast as a personality performance that is supposed to signal enough virtue and trustworthiness to translate into a vote of confidence for the brand. Society will go through the electoral motions, publicly assuming all is fair, and it is merely up to the wise voter to see the light to make the right choice. Media time will be spent obsessing about the minor points of contrast.

Paul Forseth mostly lived in New Westminster, BC and was an officer of the Provincial Criminal and Family Courts for 22 years. From 1993 to 2006 he represented New Westminster-Coquitlam as federal MP.  He is retired and now lives in Powell River BC.

