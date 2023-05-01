Retired MP Paul Forseth argues that while the Alberta election campaign will focus on personalities, what matters is policy and wise voters should consider that people do best when governed by leaders focussed on generating wealth.
The Alberta election is on. The media will concentrate on the party leaders and the emotional feeling they leave with voters. Promises will be made, as well as accusations about the faults of the competitors. Sadly, the media will distract from what is important for a functioning democracy, which is long-term governance and administrative competence. What will the landscape look like years after the election?
Emphasis will be on personalities, smile angles for the camera and short-term interpretation of who is ahead and who is behind, supported by dubious polls. The media hounds will be looking for the “gotcha moment” when a candidate supposedly says something that can be spun by others to be offensive or moronic. None of this fluff will be relevant to the daily lives of citizens. Drama sells media advertising and boosts viewer ratings, so honest balanced reporting the whole story within context won’t be seen. The campaign will be cast as a personality performance that is supposed to signal enough virtue and trustworthiness to translate into a vote of confidence for the brand. Society will go through the electoral motions, publicly assuming all is fair, and it is merely up to the wise voter to see the light to make the right choice. Media time will be spent obsessing about the minor points of contrast.
Sadly, none of this really matters for the actual consequence for citizens after the election. Meanwhile, too many will recoil from the manufactured turmoil and just opt out and not vote. Their self-justification could be the rubric that it is all fixed anyway, or most candidates are just self-promoting liars, etc., so why bother to vote? Alternately, some may vote based on the resentments that arose from the political mood promoted by the legacy media, and the social media subversives. Many will vote for their historical team brand, regardless of the party policy consequences that would follow if they came out ahead.
We must be mindful of the unseen maneuvers that were put in place in anticipation of the drop of the election writ. The bad actors paid by Russia and China, with their fake as well as real social media accounts, will be active again. Also, the "off-book" secret federal Liberal operatives will be trolling, looking for an apparent weakness to be exploited against Premier Danielle Smith. Make no mistake, these anonymous plausible deniability operatives will play dirty to directly help the provincial NDP with money and advice. The election performance play will have both national and international players who will never be seen, but who will do what they can to either directly favour the provincial NDP, or bring general discredit to the whole democratic process.
The political stage with the personality stars and their supporting actors has been repeatedly played in most western democracies. Hidden agendas and forces are also at play in Canada. In contrast, in dictatorships, dark power games of coercion occur with often deadly consequences for the lead participants. The dictatorship countries operate in the mode that democracies are their enemy, so they must be destabilized or undermined. The international problem is also a Canadian problem, especially when our politicians turn a blind eye for their short-term advantage, or even get involved with them.
To help the voter evaluate the political stage play and consequences that will follow in the community from the ballot box choice, we should understand what Professor James R. Otteson of the University of Notre Dame says. His full essay on Socialism vs Capitalism isinstructive. He makes a clear conclusion. "Evidence seems to be converging on the thesis that the more "capitalist-inclined" a country's policies are, the better its citizens tend to fare on a wide range of metrics, while the more "socialist-inclined" a country’s policies are, the worse its citizens tend to fare on those same metrics. These metrics include important aspects of human well-being: not just wealth, but longevity, education levels, access to health care, decrease in poverty rates, improving nutrition, decreasing rates of violence, increasing rates of inoculation, increasing access to the internet, and even increasing self-reported happiness. Although this evidence does not suggest that wealth cures all problems, much less that wealth is equivalent to happiness, what it does suggest is that the increasing wealth generated in relatively decentralized economies enables people to address their more pressing needs — such as food, clothing, and shelter — and thus turn their attention incrementally but progressively to other things that can fill out flourishing lives of meaning and purpose.”
US philosopher and economist James Otteson notes a particularly strong relationship between economic growth, and declines in the mortality rate in countries where living standards and life expectancy are low. This means growth improves health even more in poorer countries. In our heart of hearts, we know that the breadth of history shows that economic development and a personal long life go hand-in-hand. There is a direct link between a country’s per capita income and the quality of life for the citizen. Moreover, the stories of the struggles, successes, and trials of pioneer life in historical Alberta should inform us about the present political choice. Have the lessons been forgotten? The Alberta history of the “homestead”, the agricultural evolution, and the mercantilisation of natural resources, should inform the voter about the best path for the future. A wealthier society is a healthier society.
The ”Quality of Life Index by Country for 2023”, compared 84 countries. It measured eight indices: purchasing power (including rent), safety, health care, cost of living, property price to income ratio, traffic commute time, pollution, and climate. The Netherlands, Denmark, Switzerland, Luxembourg, Finland, Iceland, Austria, Oman, Australia, and Norway were the top ten. Canada came in at a sad 25th behind Sweden, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The numbers are clear that with the Liberals in charge nationally, while being ideologically supported by their NDP enablers, Canada has fallen and is far below our potential.
Consequently, given the media misdirection of the election campaign, and the secret bad actors doing their worst behind the scenes, voters must become wise. The solution is to vote our way out of our predicament by only supporting party candidates who can form a stable government that avoids the worst of socialism and is basically entrepreneurial, capitalist-inclined, and growth-orientated.
Paul Forseth mostly lived in New Westminster, BC and was an officer of the Provincial Criminal and Family Courts for 22 years. From 1993 to 2006 he represented New Westminster-Coquitlam as federal MP. He is retired and now lives in Powell River BC.
