Power lines

Power lines 

 Graphic by Jonathan Bradley/Western Standard

As we watched numerous European countries in 2022 reactivate their shuttered coal power plants. it's become apparent when push comes to shove, energy security and inflation trump emissions obligations.

Ironically, Canada’s rejection of coal power over the past 15 years came about after the Europeans began (naively) to replace their base-load coal and nuclear plants with back-up natural gas power, wind and solar. Now, as Europe does everything in its power to save its citizens from the effects of these failed policies, I find myself asking has Alberta likewise given up energy security for emissions reduction by paying $1.5 billion to decommission its coal power fleet?' The answer is 'yes.' Here's what happened.

Price and Alberta Internal Load

Joseph Fournier is a research scientist with 15 years experience in technology innovation specific to industrial environmental performance. He is currently enjoying life as a rancher near Rockyford Alberta.

