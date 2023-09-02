Canada's 2023 fire season will break records for the number of acres burned.
Last I heard, we were pushing past 15 million hectares or 148,000 square kilometers, which is about 4% of the forested area in Canada.
We salute the families of those fallen trying to save the lives and properties of their fellow Canadians living near these many fires and we mourn with those who have been displaced or lost homes.
However, my sorrow has turned to anger over the politicking and the blame game played by those in our society who are accountable for natural resource management and public safety.
Instead of taking accountability, our political class places the blame squarely on our shoulders by declaring these events proof of the climate altering effects of our internal combustion engines.
From where I stand, this is just a tactic to further justify the need for more inflation causing climate taxes, while maintaining the status quo.
The status quo at the provincial government level is a set of regulations that maximize royalty revenues from the softwood lumber industry, by calling for the elimination of low-value fire-resistant deciduous trees and to make way for the more valuable and ten times more flammable conifers.
Case in point: The British Columbia Ministry of Forests requires the industry to spray new growth forests with the herbicide glyphosate to selectively exterminate all broadleaf species.
Regulations require broadleaf species, such as aspen and birch, can not make up more than five percent of the forest, in areas where industry has replanted and natural regrowth has developed after forest fires.
The BC Ministry of Forests has thereby effectively made natural fire resistance in forests illegal.
When we examine the archeological record and historical cultural practices of Western Canadian indigenous communities, we find they understood the science.
Numerous studies have shown the Blackfoot, Dene and Cree used fire to improve the biological productivity of the Parkland and Boreal Forest regions in Alberta for centuries.
Alberta's cooler, drier climate benefits from frequent low-intensity fires, as a means of increasing nutrient (e.g., potassium, phosphate) cycling rates: Natural decomposition rates are lower than in temperate rainforest ecosystems such as BC`s coastal region. Without fire, forest litter accumulates faster than it can decompose.
The indigenous cultural practice of controlled burning helped create more open canopy forest structures with a patchwork of conifers and deciduous forest types and resulted in more grasslands extending further north. As well, this served to enhance biodiversity, high-intensity fire resistance and greatly increased the wildlife stocking density or bearing capacity of the landscape.
Decades of fire suppression throughout the eastern Foothills, Parkland and northern Boreal regions of the province has reversed many of these positive ecosystem features.
As a result, Alberta's forests now resemble what in forestry sciences is classified as a late-stage successional landscape. In other words, our forests have become the human equivalent of a geriatric.
I use this terminology purposefully, because, as with humans, older late-stage successional forests are less biologically productive, are more prone to disease (e.g., pine beetle) and fire as they approach the ultimate endpoint that we are witnessing now throughout Western Canada.
When we consider the fact that generations of fire suppression have also resulted in an unnatural buildup of fuel on the forest floor, we have the recipe for high-intensity fires as we are increasingly witnessing in Western Canada.
A case in point is Drayton Valley.
According to an unnamed city council member of Drayton Valley, there has been no forest fire in that region for more than 106 years. Drayton Valley, like so many communities in 2023, was forced to evacuate when the spring forest fires swept through the region.
The danger of high-intensity fires is they not only obliterate all plant life above the forest floor, but also even more damaging is that the higher temperatures achieved in high-intensity fires act to incinerate the soil. Anyone who understands soil sciences will tell you that it is a foundational ecosystem in and of itself.
Much of Alberta`s climate is such that it takes decades to grow a healthy soil horizon.
On the other hand, low-intensity fires rarely reach the forest canopy, but the heat released from the forest floor acts to aid in germinating cones of serotinous species such as pine and spruce. This serotiny or dependence on heat to trigger the completion of the natural life cycle of conifers is a fact of biology known to few Canadians. Additionally, low-intensity fires tend to leave the soil intact as they are not hot enough to ignite the organic content.
How do Western Canadians get back to nature and effectively use prescribed burning with so much fuel loading present in our rapidly aging forests?
I believe the answer is to incentivize forestry thinning practices in the Parkland and Boreal Forest regions of Alberta, especially near farmland and smaller rural communities.
With the proper regulatory framework, a whole new biomass-to-energy industry can evolve to safely bring back our landscapes to a more balanced, fire resilient and biologically productive state.
If we do not have a cultural shift in our view of forests and forest fires, we will soon find that insurance companies will begin to deny coverage for homes and businesses, in regions they believe to be of high fire risk. This is already happening in California and when this happens, so too will banks begin denying loans.
A tipping point for rural Albertans and Western Canadians is rapidly approaching and I strongly believe the future of private land ownership outside of large city centres hangs in the balance for many.
While you contemplate, please consider the National Forest Database shows that as Alberta's population increases, so too does the percentage of human caused fires are steadily increasing relative to those by lightning. Note, we do not know how many of the human-caused fires are accidental or arson.
Likewise, many studies are showing the growth rates of the global terrestrial plant kingdom have been steadily increasing and so too has its surface area coverage over the 20th and 21st centuries.
The combined effects of higher precipitation rates, increasing CO2 concentrations, warmer temperatures and an accelerated nitrogen cycle relative to the 19th century, means that biomass is accumulating faster in our Boreal Forests.
Furthermore, Western Canadian soft wood lumber production rates are down almost 30% since 2006.
Finally, I argue that old growth forests are not the apex of preferred ecosystem landscapes in Western Canada. It is high time that we stop the childish nonsense of viewing our forest as simply a carbon sink. It is this one-dimensional thinking that has largely resulted in the dire straights that we now find ourselves.
Ultimately, we must be smarter than Smokey the Bear.
If we do not force change in politics, there will be long-term dire consequences for public safety, ecological vitality and the economic well being of Western Canada.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.