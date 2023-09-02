Indians lighting a grass fire

Indigenous people habitually lit fires to improve habitat.

 Provincial Archives of Alberta

Canada's 2023 fire season will break records for the number of acres burned.

Last I heard, we were pushing past 15 million hectares or 148,000 square kilometers, which is about 4% of the forested area in Canada.

Landscape comparisons
Wildfire causatio

Joseph Fournier is a research scientist with 15 years experience in technology innovation specific to industrial environmental performance. He is currently enjoying life as a rancher near Rockyford Alberta.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.