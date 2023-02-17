Proton
Marc Valdez

Imagine a scenario in the not-too-distant future when a whole new value- added industry springs up across Western Canada that's based on new technology, that unlocks residual energy trapped in partially depleted oil fields without emitting CO2.

Western Canada is littered by hundreds, if not thousands of shut-in wells, where the underlying oil has lost its pressure, but a significant percentage of the original resource remains in place.

Joseph Fournier is a research scientist with 15 years experience in technology innovation specific to industrial environmental performance. He is currently enjoying life as a rancher near Rockyford Alberta.

(4) comments

Canadian in Western Canada
Canadian in Western Canada

Those are great ideas, as are many others, but if we in Western Canada want to use them to create solutions and wealth we will first have to leave Canada's Confederation.

These types of technologies with big potentials are a very real threat to Canada's (Ont/Que) domination of Confederation. So it was in the 1870's so it is in the 2020's.

Over 150yrs ago Canada was aware that allowing their far larger new possessions to develop their immense natural wealth would threaten Canada's control over the then new Confederation. That is why Canada set about controlling resources, including farming and ensuring Western Canadian products would be shipped to Canada and not directly to the world.

Like other great ideas I would expect the patents to be sold and used outside of Western Canada first and even then we might not be allowed to use them if it threatens Canada's control over Confederation.

Which is really bad because people around the world really need our products and innovations at this time.

.

Goose
Goose

Good article. But this assumes so called climate initiatives are actually about a better environment. We live in an age where the thing is never about the thing.

fournier.joseph55
fournier.joseph55

Proton`s ISG technology is more about utilizing stranded resources than it is about reducing CO2 emissions. The latter is but a current benefit in view of recent legislation.

PersonOne
PersonOne

I have always said this. Taxing people just gives Trudeau more to send to Zelensky.

