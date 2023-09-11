Governor General Mary Simon billed taxpayers for more than $2.7 million in travel expenses in 2022, her first year in office.
It's not the first time Simon's luxurious travel tastes have caused a stir. With each new scandal, one question is on everyone's lips: Why are there so many trips abroad?
Let's face it, the role of the governor general is to act as the intermediary between the Prime Minister of Canada and the Crown, in addition to possessing the constitutional powers to open or close parliament.
The role has no diplomatic power. So why would the governor general travel outside of the country at all?
An analysis of Simon's travels in 2022 shows that, accompanied by legions of bureaucrats, she made five trips abroad.
These international trips account for almost $2.1 million of her total travel expenses in 2022.
And most importantly, there’s a big disconnect between the governor general’s luxurious trips abroad and the taxpayers who foot the bill.
For example, the National Post recently reported the governor general's delegation spent $71,000 at "Icelimo Luxury Travel’’ during a four-day visit to Iceland in October 2022,
It's hard to say which part of the scandal was most absurd.
Maybe it's the fact Simon could have bought a brand-new BMW, driven it around the island and abandoned it outside the airport with the keys inside before flying home and taxpayers would have saved money.
Perhaps it's the governor general’s delegation racking up a $71,000 transportation bill when her hotel was a seven-minute walk from the conference center she was there to attend.
But that was not the first time Simon and her entourage would spend taxpayer money lavishly.
In March 2022, Simon and 29 companions spent nearly $100,000 on airplane food during a week-long trip to Dubai.
They enjoyed beef Wellington with red wine jus, buttery chicken tikka masala, apple-and-cranberry stuffed pork tenderloin and pan-fried chicken cutlets in a wine reduction. Not quite the normal airline meals most Canadians are served on WestJet or Air Canada, as Simon claimed.
Whenever the governor general visits a foreign country, a spending scandal is never far away.
Former governor general Julie Payette ran up nearly $3 million in “VIP travel expenses” in the 29-months leading up to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.
During his first two-and-a-half years on the job, former governor general David Johnston racked up at least $2 million in spending on international trips.
Old habits die hard.
But why would a country with one of the most extensive diplomatic networks in the world use the governor general for this kind of mission?
There’s no reason to send Simon and her delegation to Iceland to bill taxpayers nearly $300,000 in expenses when Canada already has a diplomatic team in the capital city of Reykjavik.
At the very least, one would assume the ambassador’s car could have gotten Simon 700 metres down the road without imposing undue hardship on her or the taxpayers who foot the bill.
In 2021-22, taxpayers spent $33.9 million funding the Office of the Secretary of the Governor General. More than $18 million went to pay the salaries of its 177 employees.
By delegating diplomatic activities abroad to ambassadors and consuls, the governor general could save taxpayers millions of dollars.
When confronted by the governor general's recent travel expenses, her officials preferred to avoid accountability by saying "all final decisions relating to expenses and logistical planning of these visits are made by Global Affairs Canada, as it relates to international visits, and the Office of the Secretary to the Governor General for domestic visits."
The message is clear: it's up to Mélanie Joly, Minister of Foreign Affairs, to correct this situation and put an end to the governor general's costly and unnecessary travel.
Less travel, less scandal: the best of both worlds for taxpayers.
Nicolas Gagnon is the Quebec Director for the Canadian Taxpayers Federation.
