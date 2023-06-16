Justin Trudeau and Mary Simon

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Governor General Mary Simon

 Image courtesy of Wikimedia Commons

Every time an expense scandal erupts at Rideau Hall, the same question is on everyone's lips: why are we paying for this?

Between the generous pensions for life, the expensive international trips and pay raise after pay raise, it's easy to lose track of all the royal privileges enjoyed by Governor General Mary Simon.

northrungrader
northrungrader

People who have never had to actually work for a living support these positions. I pumped gas for $4.25/hr while my young wife was a grocery store cashier for $4.75/hr. Our combined income was $72.00 a day. Times 20 days a month that was $1440.00 a month before taxes and deductions. We made it work. Nowadays that would be $4800.00 before taxes and dedications.

We just paid over $200,000 for a former governor general to produce a skewed report and resign in disgrace, but no doubt, the paycheque will still be paid on top of his pension, and $200,000 office allowance.

Anyone who has to decide if to pay off the utility bills, or buy all the groceries in the same month, thinks any of these public leeches deserve the perks of joining the Canadian Elite class.

Sparky8888
Sparky8888

Government is too large and overpaid!!! We don't need a governor general anymore! It's time to delete this position and many other government jobs which are duplicate, wasting tax payers money!!

guest714
guest714

Time to get rid of the set for life government job lottery

