Every time an expense scandal erupts at Rideau Hall, the same question is on everyone's lips: why are we paying for this?
Between the generous pensions for life, the expensive international trips and pay raise after pay raise, it's easy to lose track of all the royal privileges enjoyed by Governor General Mary Simon.
At a time when nearly one in five Canadians can’t afford to eat three square meals a day, it makes no sense for the same tapped-out taxpayers to pay for the Rideau Hall royalty's extraordinary expenses.
After spending scandal after spending scandal, Saskatchewan Member of Parliament Kelly Block sponsored a motion in a parliamentary committee to reduce the governor general's annual budget. Many supported the motion, including Bloc Québécois MPs.
But Liberal and NDP MPs preferred to block the motion, with their excuses rightfully raising eyebrows.
“I’d like to know more,” said NDP MP Gord Johns.
“This is simply a proposal to arbitrarily cut part of a budget without having studied the whole thing properly,” said Liberal MP Anthony Housefather.
Find out more? An arbitrary cut?
Our MPs are ignoring the facts before their eyes.
The parliamentary committee debate came less than two weeks after a report in the National Post revealed the governor general had billed taxpayers more than $37,000 for her wardrobe alone during her first two years in office. To add insult to injury, these expenses have not raised red flags before because of an expense account available to the governor general to furnish her wardrobe, up to a maximum of $130,000 per five-year term.
Not even the prime minister is entitled to a six-figure makeover.
A week before the parliamentary committee debate, a report also revealed that the governor general’s salary had gone up four times between 2019 and 2023, from $302,800 to $351,600.
The governor general was already in the top 10% of Canadian earners before the successive raises. The governor general’s foreign travel expenses also caused a stir when it was revealed she and her delegation spent nearly $100,000 of taxpayers’ money on airline meals during a week-long trip to the Middle East. The on-board menu included beef Wellington, pork tenderloin stuffed with apples and cranberries and beef carpaccio; Haute gastronomy beyond the reach of most Canadian households.
Let’s be clear: the governor general can have expensive tastes, but taxpayers shouldn’t foot the bill for her lavish lifestyle. Yet these out-of-control expenses are only the tip of the iceberg.
Did you know that Rideau Hall costs taxpayers more than $24 million a year? Retired governors general will cost us up to $18 million in pensions. And they are even entitled to a personal expense account of $200,000 per year for life after leaving office.
There's no shortage of examples to illustrate the spendthrift culture that revolves around the governor general. So why do some politicians refuse to see the red flags?
And let's be clear: this is not Simon's responsibility alone. For many years, the occupant of Rideau Hall managed to bill taxpayers considerable amounts for privileges that are out of touch with taxpayers’ reality. And that’s mainly because federal elected officials have allowed them to do so.
By reducing the governor general’s budget and cutting back on their privileges, such as the wardrobe allowance or the constant salary increases, our elected officials could make her office a little more reflective of taxpayers’ expectations and realities.
Nicholas Gagnon is Quebec director for the Canadian Taxpayers Federation
People who have never had to actually work for a living support these positions. I pumped gas for $4.25/hr while my young wife was a grocery store cashier for $4.75/hr. Our combined income was $72.00 a day. Times 20 days a month that was $1440.00 a month before taxes and deductions. We made it work. Nowadays that would be $4800.00 before taxes and dedications.
We just paid over $200,000 for a former governor general to produce a skewed report and resign in disgrace, but no doubt, the paycheque will still be paid on top of his pension, and $200,000 office allowance.
Anyone who has to decide if to pay off the utility bills, or buy all the groceries in the same month, thinks any of these public leeches deserve the perks of joining the Canadian Elite class.
Government is too large and overpaid!!! We don't need a governor general anymore! It's time to delete this position and many other government jobs which are duplicate, wasting tax payers money!!
Time to get rid of the set for life government job lottery
