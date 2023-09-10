British sailor removes slave shackle

British sailor removes shackle from rescued slave, off East Africa. 1907.

 Royal Naval Museum, Portsmouth.

When most of us hear the word 'slave,' we perhaps envision a black man picking cotton in the American South or cutting sugar cane on a Caribbean plantation.

But when I taught young people about this subject, I would show a collage of images, including a ragged Chinese girl, a child labouring in an Indian fireworks factory, a tall African in modern dress and an eighteenth-century English gentleman in a trim waistcoat and frilled white collar.

(5) comments

Hoser
Hoser

War on the West by Douglas Murray, beauty book that covers this topic!

Hoser
Hoser

Let’s teach children about the British heros on the high seas who shed their blood to stop the slave trade.

gtkeough
gtkeough

By not learning from the TRUTHFUL lessons of the past, we will be sure to repeat the same mistakes over today & in the future. The current mess we find ourselves in presently, can be directly related to those in power seeking to deny real history while imposing their own twisted versions, all to further advance their self serving goals. History lessons from the First & Second world wars is only a drop in time, yet look what very recently has & is happening in all too many places around the world.

Free Canada
Free Canada

Slavery is horrible. However, it has been portrayed as only a USA atrocity. This inaccurate portrale of slavery has been done on purpose. Groups like the WEF and the CCP want the USA weak and destroyed so they can turn the USA into a communist country.

Taz
Taz

Always talking about slaves of the past. What about the slaves of today that nobody talks about.

