Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on 24th February 2022 changed everything.
Before the invasion, Europe was well on its way to carbon-zero and a 'just transition' future. Fossil fuels considered dirty were a thing of the past, and renewables' — chiefly wind turbines and solar panels — were quickly ridding this new clean, green world of the icky stuff. With abundant electricity from wind and solar, the future would be a carbon-free, green wonderland.
Then came the Russian invasion and exposed this green utopia as the complete fraud it always was. Because it was not sun and wind that was making Europe’s factories hum and furnaces glow. It was exactly those fossil fuels that Europe so loved to hate. And they came from Russia. When that supply was threatened, Europeans immediately cried out — not for more wind and sun — but for more fossil fuels, lest they freeze in the dark.
Nowhere was this hypocrisy more obvious than in Germany. Not only had Germany convinced itself wind and sun were all it needed, it had even shut down the nuclear power plants that actually made sense. But the Russian Ukraine invasion threatened its fossil fuel supply, particularly the natural gas vital for its massive manufacturing sector. Germany immediately set out on a quest to replace Russian fossil fuels with others.
It was part of that quest that brought Germany’s Chancellor Olaf Scholz to Canada last fall to beg Justin Trudeau to supply Liquified Natural Gas (LNG) to Germany. Trudeau famously told Scholz that there was no business case to be made for Canada to export LNG from its East Coast.
On its face, Trudeau’s response is pure nonsense. Canada has huge natural gas reserves, and given the massive demand for the product we could easily supply, Trudeau’s reply was not just nonsensical, but bizarre.
But for a climate change true believer like Trudeau, his reply actually makes sense. The development of Canada’s LNG export business would require long-term contracts — at a minimum, 20 years. Climate change true believers such as Trudeau are firmly committed to the view we must rid the world of fossil fuels by some future date they simply invent. They harbour a quasi-mystical belief fossil fuels are inherently bad. So, why would anyone invest billions in projects in evil products that are going to be obsolete in a short time? So, for a true believer like Trudeau and millions more like him, the last thing they would support are projects that keep fossil fuels around longer.
But the Russian invasion has now given the more reasonable among us a perfect opportunity to convince climate change true believers they can support LNG development while staying true to their fervently held climate beliefs. Germany and others, after all, are moving backwards to options that to true believers are even worse than natural gas — coal in particular, including brown coal.
The emissions from coal, brown coal especially, are many times higher than from clean burning natural gas. There are many other ecological problems associated with coal burning, and the shipping of it as well.
This represents a huge opportunity for Canada. Not only does the burning of LNG instead of coal result in far lower emissions and much less pollution than coal of any kind, but the use of LNG to replace coal can be sold to ecology-minded Canadians and Germans as a way to lower emissions.
So, Germans will welcome the much cleaner natural gas. But Canadians opposed to the export of LNG on ideological grounds can be convinced they're doing the right thing by replacing dirty coal with clean gas. A win-win.
And this is where being 'boring' is the kicker that clinches the sale: The Russian invasion has brought home to Germany and others the downside of relying on unreliable partners.
If one depends on an unpredictable nation like Russia, their decision to start a war, or embark on some other whimsical adventure can drastically upset your economy.
This applies to the Middle East, and many other parts of the world as well. Someone blocks the Straits of Hormuz, lobs a missile into Saudi Arabia, boards a tanker somewhere off Indonesia — almost anything can cut off your vital energy supply.
But that won’t happen in good old, boring Canada. For us, a few trucks honking horns is about as exciting as it gets.
We might be boring, but we’re not about to invade North Dakota anytime soon. Canada is an island of stability in a sea of volatility. So, boring is worth boatloads of cash.
So, yes, there's definitely a case for our LNG export industry. Even Quebec appears to be waking up to the fact it could exploit its huge natural gas potential, while helping European friends, and reducing emissions and pollution from European coal-burning at the same time.
When we eventually get a government not committed to destroying our vital fossil fuel industry we can make this work.
Brian Giesbrecht is a retired Manitoba judge.
(4) comments
"Even Quebec appears to be waking up to the fact it could exploit its huge natural gas potential"
They're too busy exploiting Alberta's natural gas potential.
"Trudeau famously told Scholz that there was no business case to be made for Canada to export LNG from its East Coast."
What a fool. Great article by the way.
Too many Canadians don’t know that Quebec and New Brunswick also have massive petroleum deposits that they refuse to develop. Notably the Utica shale extension with major production capacity between Montreal and Quebec City. Instead, they sit back and scrounge equalization money from western Canada.. And, of course, Trudeau shut down the Energy East proposal requiring a right of way through Quebec. Same as Newfoundland couldn’t get a right of way for Churchill Falls electricity. And tanker traffic on the west coast.
This doesn't make sense. Where was Russia the unreliable partner in the Nat. Gas business? Germany threatened to boycott Russian Nat. Gas and when Germany appeared to be hesitant in doing so 'someone' blew up the NordStream 1 & 2 pipelines. And it was not Russia who did it.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.