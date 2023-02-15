Trudeau Scholtz

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and German Chancellor Olaf Scholtz visit the Newfoundland and Labrador port of Stephenville, August 23rd 2022. The chancellor had come to buy LNG; the prime minister sent him home empt-handed.

 Adam Scotti Prime Minister's Office

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on 24th February 2022 changed everything.

Before the invasion, Europe was well on its way to carbon-zero and a 'just transition' future. Fossil fuels considered dirty were a thing of the past, and renewables' — chiefly wind turbines and solar panels — were quickly ridding this new clean, green world of the icky stuff. With abundant electricity from wind and solar, the future would be a carbon-free, green wonderland.

Tags

Recommended for you

(4) comments

G K
G K

"Even Quebec appears to be waking up to the fact it could exploit its huge natural gas potential"

They're too busy exploiting Alberta's natural gas potential.

Report Add Reply
G K
G K

"Trudeau famously told Scholz that there was no business case to be made for Canada to export LNG from its East Coast."

What a fool. Great article by the way.

Report Add Reply
fivestar
fivestar

Too many Canadians don’t know that Quebec and New Brunswick also have massive petroleum deposits that they refuse to develop. Notably the Utica shale extension with major production capacity between Montreal and Quebec City. Instead, they sit back and scrounge equalization money from western Canada.. And, of course, Trudeau shut down the Energy East proposal requiring a right of way through Quebec. Same as Newfoundland couldn’t get a right of way for Churchill Falls electricity. And tanker traffic on the west coast.

Report Add Reply
john.lankers
john.lankers

This doesn't make sense. Where was Russia the unreliable partner in the Nat. Gas business? Germany threatened to boycott Russian Nat. Gas and when Germany appeared to be hesitant in doing so 'someone' blew up the NordStream 1 & 2 pipelines. And it was not Russia who did it.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.