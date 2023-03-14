Chinese naval vessel Qiandaohu

People's Republic of China, People's Liberation Army (Navy) ship Qiandaohu (AO 886) steams in close formation as one of forty-two ships and submarines representing 15 international partner nations during Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) Exercise 2014. China's naval and military expansion over the last 10 years has Anglosphere nations concerned, with the exception of Canada which has forged deeper relations with China during the Trudeau years.

United States, Great Britain and Australia are proceeding quickly to move ahead with the security pact that is aimed at containing the growing threat of an increasingly aggressive China in the Pacific. Australia will acquire nuclear submarines, and other steps will be taken to contain China.

Notably absent from the pact is Canada. The reason is simple: Canada cannot be trusted.

Hymie_Rubenstein
Hymie_Rubenstein

Not a shred of evidence has been given or implied by other commentators that "The CCP has infiltrated the Trudeau Liberal Party to such an extent that election outcomes have clearly been affected" if by "clearly affected" Giesbrecht means a different party's candidate would have been elected had there been no such interference.

Left Coast
Left Coast

In 2015 39% of Canadians voted for the Dumbest most Corrupt Crime Minister the country has ever seen. It was common knowledge that Justin was a Fanboy of the CCP . . . he even said so . . . and with his family history of luving Marxist regimes I am certainly not surprized. If fact this was ALL predictable years ago.

This country could have been an Energy Powerhouse, with pipelines East to West . . . LNG Ports on every Coast, and money to build a Functioning World Class Military. This of course would have attracted Investment & Industry = more good paying jobs for Canadians. Instead we got 3rd world immigration by the millions . . . and Enviro-whacks spending Billions on the Elusive Gorebull Warming insanity, with most of that money going to China for useless Windmills & Toxic Solar Panels.

Smart folks have been pointing out the "China" problem for years, while the Politicians like Turdough, Freeland & the CCP/WEF owned Cabinet have been cashing CCP cheques.

Now the guardians of the Free World believe Canada is a pipeline to the Enemy . . . where the h*ll has CSIS & the feckless RCMP been ?

northrungrader
northrungrader

Training CCP soldiers for winter warfare and pilots on Canadian soil probably gives the States just the warmest fuzzy feelings of brotherly love for the longest undefended border in the world.

If we go into a third world war that goes nuclear, Ottawa and the 3 largest cities in Canada will be removed, permanently.

AB Sovereignty
AB Sovereignty

...Edmonton, Calgary, Ft Mac and all other major oil towns will also be turned to glass. When you got enough nukes to blow up your adversary dozens of times over, you don't leave the production and administrative arms of his primary petroleum reserves untouched.

GW Epema
GW Epema

I think not. The Chinese will want those assets intact. And why use nukes when a little virus will do what a neutron bomb would but without the damage and residual radiation? Ironically, the Liberal stance on climate change is restricting development of the oil sands, much of whose produce would go to the Chinese. But they're patient. For now that stance is helping the Chinese by weakening the West's economy. The CCP would prefer to just take over without any undue fuss when we have sufficiently weakened ourselves

northrungrader
northrungrader

There are more police officers in New York State than soldiers in the Canadian Armed Forces. More likely we'd become the 51st state, and if it was the continue with a CCP dominated Canada, or Biden as our President, it would be a hellish choice.

AB Sovereignty
AB Sovereignty

If it goes nuclear, there's no throttling back. Alberta is glass.

Now, important side note here, I don't think there's a snowflakes chance in h3ll that it does. But my response was to the previous post of nukes being directed to Canada's 3 largest cities. That's an incorrect assessment as AB is the single most important target in the country.

AB Sovereignty
AB Sovereignty

Good article. I also find it rather ironic that we also have an article beside this one on the front page talking about the need for the military to be more woke. At least when the Chinese finally take over they will have a fully inclusive, purple haired, and gender diverse military to rule Canada and its sheeple.

eshea
eshea

Please, I live in Southern Ontario and I meet with a group every Thursday for wings and beer. There is no love for the mor ons we have at both the Federal and Provincial level here.

Please look at an election map and see that all of Ontario is blue, and the GTA is the only Red in the entire province.

I am considering moving to Alberta since even our Ontario conservatives are now closet Liberals.

I have sent letters and opinion posts that the 'GTA' should be made it's own province- Then we could get Canada back since the election is for urban voters and scr ew all the rural ones in the most of Canada.

We are on board with you, but please remember painting us all with the same brush won't help us unify and send these mor ons to the curb.

I have been trying to leave Canada and explore other opportunities with limited success since I can't enter the US (VAX), but I after the rules expire(hopefully)

May 11 I will go and look for options.

In my mind, I think I will buy property in Florida and Alberta and live in Alberta in the summer and the US in the winter.

Canada has lost it's way and like you I don't support it- Danielle Smith is my kind of leader and I hope she ends up in Ottawa after she fixes Alberta... Kind of sounds like Desantis in Florida and the Dem US mess currently.

Please, you have a lot of like minded friends in Ontario. Let's work together to get rid of these woke mor ons.

CrotchetyOldBastard
CrotchetyOldBastard

It’s good to hear from someone in southern Ontario who still has his head screwed on right. And it’s heartening to hear that there are others. There are already many Ontarians who have moved to Alberta to enjoy the Alberta advantage provided by conservative administrations (except for the brief and regrettable Notley years.) You and your conservative brethren are welcome.

CrotchetyOldBastard
CrotchetyOldBastard

Excellent article! The Trudeau Liberals have not only destroyed our military but they have also decimated any sense of patriotism toward Canada. I, like many of my friends and acquaintances, will stand and fight for Alberta but I would not fight for Canada. The Canadian Liberal Party and its woke, snow-flake supporters can have their little socialist enclave in southern Ontario and Quebec. The rest of us need to go the other way.

