United States, Great Britain and Australia are proceeding quickly to move ahead with the security pact that is aimed at containing the growing threat of an increasingly aggressive China in the Pacific. Australia will acquire nuclear submarines, and other steps will be taken to contain China.
Notably absent from the pact is Canada. The reason is simple: Canada cannot be trusted.
Since 2015, when the Trudeau Liberals danced into office, Canada has become closer and closer to China, while our military has been starved. Recent revelations by the Globe and Mail as well as Global’s Sam Cooper have revealed how close — even incestuous — the relationship has become. The CCP has infiltrated the Trudeau Liberal Party to such an extent that election outcomes have clearly been affected.
But that is only half the story. The Ontario Conservative Party has been infiltrated, and as Terry Glavin has reported, the federal Conservatives have been corrupted as well. But it is overwhelmingly the Liberals who have betrayed us. And that’s just the political parties.
We don’t even know yet how deep the CCP influence goes.
The CCP tactic of “elite capture” — which basically means bribery — has been incredibly successful. Universities, corporations, unions, environmental groups, and virtually all institutions have been targets. We will probably find out in the coming years how deep the rot goes.
But, in the meantime, Canada has lost the trust of its three most important allies.
A bit of history here: Canada was a trusted and major ally of the United States, Great Britain and Australia for 100 years and through two major wars. We pulled our weight, and then some. And after the last major war, Canada was a trusted ally during the Cold War, and dozens of foreign intrigues, where absolute trust was essential.
Now, it has come to this — kept on the sidelines, like sneaky children, while the “big boys” do the work.
They don’t trust us. They no longer respect us. I don’t blame them.
The Trudeau Liberals have allowed our armed forces to deteriorate to an alarming level, while they play patsy with a Communist China that sees us as sycophants and “little potatoes.”
This is not to denigrate the good people we have in uniform. In fact, we have people, like former vice-chief of defence staff Mark Norman, telling us very clearly that Canada must wake up and start taking its military seriously — that we can’t just keep hiding behind our American neighbor in this rapidly changing world. We have to put on our big boy pants and accept our responsibilities.
Because the world is indeed changing rapidly. And not in a good way. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is looking more and more like something much bigger. China is making increasingly aggressive noises. Iran is near — or might already have achieved — nuclear status. And on and on.
The point is that we no longer live in the safe but fragile bubble that was the 1945-2020 Pax Americana. It is now toast. We have no idea what we are now heading into. China just brokered a “peace” between Iran and Saudi Arabia. What does that mean for us? Does that really bring “peace” closer, or is it the opposite?
We don’t know any of these things. What is clear is that we must immediately take steps to regain the trust of our former allies.
We must give our armed forces what they need. That will be an expensive proposition at this low stage. New ships, jets, tanks, are just the beginning. The fact is that we have let things deteriorate so badly that it will almost be like starting from scratch.
Fortunately we have excellent personnel still in uniform who haven’t given up on us. We have to regain their trust as well.
Let’s face it — America, Great Britain and Australia are disgusted with us. They try to tell us about the dangers that the newly aggressive China poses for us. And we want to show them our new socks.
It’s time “to put away childish things” and rebuild Canada’s military. Only then can we regain trust.
Can this government do it? Probably not.
Then, let’s find one that can.
(11) comments
Not a shred of evidence has been given or implied by other commentators that "The CCP has infiltrated the Trudeau Liberal Party to such an extent that election outcomes have clearly been affected" if by "clearly affected" Giesbrecht means a different party's candidate would have been elected had there been no such interference.
In 2015 39% of Canadians voted for the Dumbest most Corrupt Crime Minister the country has ever seen. It was common knowledge that Justin was a Fanboy of the CCP . . . he even said so . . . and with his family history of luving Marxist regimes I am certainly not surprized. If fact this was ALL predictable years ago.
This country could have been an Energy Powerhouse, with pipelines East to West . . . LNG Ports on every Coast, and money to build a Functioning World Class Military. This of course would have attracted Investment & Industry = more good paying jobs for Canadians. Instead we got 3rd world immigration by the millions . . . and Enviro-whacks spending Billions on the Elusive Gorebull Warming insanity, with most of that money going to China for useless Windmills & Toxic Solar Panels.
Smart folks have been pointing out the "China" problem for years, while the Politicians like Turdough, Freeland & the CCP/WEF owned Cabinet have been cashing CCP cheques.
Now the guardians of the Free World believe Canada is a pipeline to the Enemy . . . where the h*ll has CSIS & the feckless RCMP been ?
Training CCP soldiers for winter warfare and pilots on Canadian soil probably gives the States just the warmest fuzzy feelings of brotherly love for the longest undefended border in the world.
If we go into a third world war that goes nuclear, Ottawa and the 3 largest cities in Canada will be removed, permanently.
...Edmonton, Calgary, Ft Mac and all other major oil towns will also be turned to glass. When you got enough nukes to blow up your adversary dozens of times over, you don't leave the production and administrative arms of his primary petroleum reserves untouched.
I think not. The Chinese will want those assets intact. And why use nukes when a little virus will do what a neutron bomb would but without the damage and residual radiation? Ironically, the Liberal stance on climate change is restricting development of the oil sands, much of whose produce would go to the Chinese. But they're patient. For now that stance is helping the Chinese by weakening the West's economy. The CCP would prefer to just take over without any undue fuss when we have sufficiently weakened ourselves
There are more police officers in New York State than soldiers in the Canadian Armed Forces. More likely we'd become the 51st state, and if it was the continue with a CCP dominated Canada, or Biden as our President, it would be a hellish choice.
If it goes nuclear, there's no throttling back. Alberta is glass.
Now, important side note here, I don't think there's a snowflakes chance in h3ll that it does. But my response was to the previous post of nukes being directed to Canada's 3 largest cities. That's an incorrect assessment as AB is the single most important target in the country.
Good article. I also find it rather ironic that we also have an article beside this one on the front page talking about the need for the military to be more woke. At least when the Chinese finally take over they will have a fully inclusive, purple haired, and gender diverse military to rule Canada and its sheeple.
Please, I live in Southern Ontario and I meet with a group every Thursday for wings and beer. There is no love for the mor ons we have at both the Federal and Provincial level here.
Please look at an election map and see that all of Ontario is blue, and the GTA is the only Red in the entire province.
I am considering moving to Alberta since even our Ontario conservatives are now closet Liberals.
I have sent letters and opinion posts that the 'GTA' should be made it's own province- Then we could get Canada back since the election is for urban voters and scr ew all the rural ones in the most of Canada.
We are on board with you, but please remember painting us all with the same brush won't help us unify and send these mor ons to the curb.
I have been trying to leave Canada and explore other opportunities with limited success since I can't enter the US (VAX), but I after the rules expire(hopefully)
May 11 I will go and look for options.
In my mind, I think I will buy property in Florida and Alberta and live in Alberta in the summer and the US in the winter.
Canada has lost it's way and like you I don't support it- Danielle Smith is my kind of leader and I hope she ends up in Ottawa after she fixes Alberta... Kind of sounds like Desantis in Florida and the Dem US mess currently.
Please, you have a lot of like minded friends in Ontario. Let's work together to get rid of these woke mor ons.
It’s good to hear from someone in southern Ontario who still has his head screwed on right. And it’s heartening to hear that there are others. There are already many Ontarians who have moved to Alberta to enjoy the Alberta advantage provided by conservative administrations (except for the brief and regrettable Notley years.) You and your conservative brethren are welcome.
Excellent article! The Trudeau Liberals have not only destroyed our military but they have also decimated any sense of patriotism toward Canada. I, like many of my friends and acquaintances, will stand and fight for Alberta but I would not fight for Canada. The Canadian Liberal Party and its woke, snow-flake supporters can have their little socialist enclave in southern Ontario and Quebec. The rest of us need to go the other way.
