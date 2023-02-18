Truckers WikiCommons

The scene on Ottawa's Mackenzie Avenue, February 12th 2022. You can only push free people so far.

 Maksim Sokolov (Maxergon)

Simply put, Justice Paul Rouleau's conclusion that the federal government’s decision to invoke the Emergencies Act met the “very high threshold” is just 'more of the same.'

More of the same Liberal reasoning that brought us the Wuhan lockdown, vaccine mandates and finally, the invocation of the Emergencies [War Measures] Act. The evidence is all there for every Canadian to see.

Tags

Recommended for you

(5) comments

CrotchetyOldBastard
CrotchetyOldBastard

Justin Trudeau’s Uncle Paul did exactly what he was told to do; exonerate Trudeau and his Liberal woke cabal. The whole thing was a gigantic waste of time and money from the outset.

Report Add Reply
00676
00676

Maybe it’s time people start living their lives according to the corrupt standards of the should be standard bearers.

Report Add Reply
Boris Hall
Boris Hall

Canadian institutions are an absolute cesspool of corruption

Do not obey any law you disagree with, I know I sure won’t

Canada is a lawless banana republic joke run by the weakest of the weak

Our “leaders” wether political or in institutions deserve scorn, contempt and ridicule and in many cases the death penalty

The West needs to separate from this Liberano mafia sewer

Report Add Reply
GW Epema
GW Epema

My conclusions

Canadians do not take politics seriously. Like the News, it's just entertainment.

Consequently politicians exercise power they don't legitimately have, resulting in it's abuse.

John Adams said "our Constitution was made for a virtuous people" Nice sentiment. Was ours? Our politicians left themselves a convenient little escape clause right at the beginning. The rights subsequently enumerated in that Constitution are just scratchings on a piece of paper.

The Politician and the Judge have said they acted legally.

So they did.

Report Add Reply
Vince_403
Vince_403

Paul Rouleau is a total disgrace to the Canadian justice system.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.