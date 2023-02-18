Simply put, Justice Paul Rouleau's conclusion that the federal government’s decision to invoke the Emergencies Act met the “very high threshold” is just 'more of the same.'
More of the same Liberal reasoning that brought us the Wuhan lockdown, vaccine mandates and finally, the invocation of the Emergencies [War Measures] Act. The evidence is all there for every Canadian to see.
There was no “national emergency.” There was a legitimate, ongoing protest. The horn-honking that caused such alarm in Ottawa had already been largely resolved in a cooperative fashion. The threat to cross border trade had also been resolved. The fact that some bad apples had infiltrated the protest is neither here nor there — there are bad apples in any large protest. What remained was a determined group of protesters who were completely frustrated by a federal government they saw as misusing its power, and unfairly singling truckers out for special punishment. They were peacefully protesting — as was their right.
This report will have many long-lasting results. The hearings were taken seriously by millions of Canadians who sincerely believed that this federal government had grossly overreached in its pandemic response. The invoking of the Emergencies Act was the culmination, and final straw of that overreach. They actually thought that someone would listen to them. That didn’t happen.
Rouleau’s glibly written report will be seen by these people as a whitewash — an excuse given to the government, instead of the honest criticism that was warranted.
So, what’s next?
Nothing.
It is pretty clear that Canadians will not get an honest accounting for any of the serious errors made by the federal government — or perhaps the provincial governments — for the wildly excessive response to a virus that was one of millions that have invaded human spaces since human history began.
Viruses have come and gone. Some are more deadly than others. This one — thankfully — didn’t kill young and healthy people, it killed mainly the oldest and sickest. The truth is that there have been many far worse in our past. And there will be many far worse in our future.
Instead of taking reasonable precautions to protect the elderly, Canada and most western nations wildly overreacted, and the damage from that overreaction has been immense. The decision to invoke the Emergencies Act was the culmination of two years of increasingly over-the-top reactions by an incompetent federal government. The federal government vaccine mandate decision was on that list of bad decisions as well. But the invoking of the Emergencies Act will be the legacy of the Justin Trudeau government. It was the worst of the worst.
I recently returned from Mexico. The area I was in had a 20% vaccination rate. It was explained to me that the rate would have been higher, but the Mexican government was offered a large financial grant from the World Health Organization (WHO) if the government imposed a vaccine mandate on its citizens. When the Mexican people realized that the government was planning to force them to be vaccinated, they began refusing to accept the vaccination.
That’s because Mexicans, unlike Canadians, have a long and understandable history of not trusting their government. If the government tells them to do something, they naturally resist. That’s what happened with the proposed vaccination mandate, and that’s why only 20% of the population in that area is vaccinated. That’s also why Mexicans simply refused to go along with the other attempts of the government to make them play along with the Wuhan lockdown model favoured by the WHO.
How did it turn out?
Like everywhere else, the sickest and oldest, or most obese, died. In terms of numbers, they were lower than ours in Canada. The tourist trade continued as usual. Canadians stayed home, but Americans and Europeans, who make up the bulk of their business, continued to come.
In short, they lived life as usual. The pandemic passed by unnoticed. The virus was just one of the annoyances that they learned to live with. And they avoided the high drama of pandemic life in Canada, where normal life came to a virtual stop for two years.
Rouleau’s report is not unexpected. It is not a surprise. It is just more of the same.
Brian Giesbrecht is a retired Manitoba judge.
Justin Trudeau’s Uncle Paul did exactly what he was told to do; exonerate Trudeau and his Liberal woke cabal. The whole thing was a gigantic waste of time and money from the outset.
Maybe it’s time people start living their lives according to the corrupt standards of the should be standard bearers.
Canadian institutions are an absolute cesspool of corruption
Do not obey any law you disagree with, I know I sure won’t
Canada is a lawless banana republic joke run by the weakest of the weak
Our “leaders” wether political or in institutions deserve scorn, contempt and ridicule and in many cases the death penalty
The West needs to separate from this Liberano mafia sewer
My conclusions
Canadians do not take politics seriously. Like the News, it's just entertainment.
Consequently politicians exercise power they don't legitimately have, resulting in it's abuse.
John Adams said "our Constitution was made for a virtuous people" Nice sentiment. Was ours? Our politicians left themselves a convenient little escape clause right at the beginning. The rights subsequently enumerated in that Constitution are just scratchings on a piece of paper.
The Politician and the Judge have said they acted legally.
So they did.
Paul Rouleau is a total disgrace to the Canadian justice system.
