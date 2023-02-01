Tucker Carlson is probably the most talented political commentator in America today. His sharp mind dissects hypocrisy wherever he finds it, and he is able to present a compelling case to his huge audience on the most complex of subjects. I almost always find myself agreeing with him.
But not on Ukraine.
Tucker points out that Ukraine is incredibly corrupt. No argument there. He also points to the many corrupt American connections to Ukraine — perhaps right up to the Biden family. No argument there either. And Tucker points to the horrific human slaughter and massive property damage that is taking place on a daily basis in that war-blasted hellhole. All true.
However, it's his conclusion that I disagree with: That America should stop supplying war materiel to Ukraine, and insist that Ukrainians “negotiate” an end to the war with Putin, while Russian soldiers still occupy large swaths of their country.
Here’s why I think that is a bad plan.
Putin made it clear any “negotiations” must include recognition the Donbas territory that Russia now occupies will become a permanent part of Russia. He also insists Ukraine must recognize his 2014 illegal occupation of Crimea as legitimate. If the Ukrainians agreed to this, Putin will have been rewarded for his armed aggression against a sovereign nation which is exactly what the entire post-war consensus — Pax Americana — said must never again be allowed to stand.
Let’s spend a minute reviewing what led up to that consensus. In the Second World War, Germany and Japan went on an orgy of armed aggression against sovereign nations that resulted in a level of death and suffering that's almost impossible to humanly describe. Tens of millions of Jews, Russians, Chinese and other ethnic groups met hideous deaths at the hands of people gone mad with power. The world was a charnel house.
When this horror finally ended, it was mainly America left to pick up the pieces. The Marshall Plan rebuilt Europe, and the Americans helped the Japanese rebuild a much better version of their country. They helped other war-blasted countries regain their self-respect as well.
And they also said “Never again.”
Every part of the new world order they built depended on the consensus they pioneered — namely no nation would be allowed to invade the territory of another sovereign nation. Everything depended on that consensus — the Pax Americana.
And it is exactly that consensus that has made most parts of the world prosperous and kept them safe from armed aggression since 1945. Safe sea lanes throughout the world resulted in formerly poor countries getting rich beyond their imagination. China, which was one of the poorest nations on Earth, now has hundreds of millions of citizens unshackled from the subsistence farming that barely kept them alive. Nations that had once been desperately poor were able to bring their populations up to an unprecedented level of prosperity. Malnourishment ended, lives became longer.
It's all because of that consensus.
And Putin is determined to destroy it.
He believes the American Age is over — Pax Americana is dead. Russia, China and Iran are the new boys on the block, and they will make the rules. One rule is a stronger nation can invade a weaker one — whether the latter be Ukraine or Taiwan. Iran sees Israel as its first tasty morsel. Might makes right. And if Russia wants to run every Ukrainian’s life, it has the power, and that gives it the right to do so.
So, that’s what the Ukrainians are fighting for. The right to determine their own fate. They are willing to die to keep out from under Russia’s huge, soul-crushing boot. And if you don’t believe that, just ask any Pole, Estonian, Latvian, Lithuanian, Romanian, Moldovan, Czech or Slovakian why they are willing to do anything to stop Russia. After all, they all know exactly what it was like to live under Russian domination. They are now building up their armies as fast as humanly possible, while providing every form of assistance to Ukraine to keep that from happening again.
Or ask a Swede or Finn, who were prepared to maintain a tense neutrality with Russia, until the day Putin actually invaded Ukraine, with the clear intention of making Ukraine submit forever to Russia’s brutal will. They realized immediately what was at stake.
Those people know exactly what's in store for them if Putin crushes Ukraine. No, Putin might not actually invade them, as he did Ukraine. But he will make sure that they're under Russia’s thumb. He will destabilize them and keep them just as corrupt as Russia. Their leaders will be just more oligarchs, subservient to Putin.
So, yes, Ukraine is indeed corrupt. That’s not by accident, that’s by design. It serves Putin’s interest to keep Ukraine as corrupt and unstable as possible.
Because Putin’s Russia is really one big Mafia operation. The oligarchs are allowed to make as much money as they want, as long as they don’t tread on Putin’s toes. If Putin has his way, that’s what Poland and all the other Eastern European nations will be — just like Russia. Where you're allowed to have exactly whatever Putin will let you have.
And don’t let trivialities, like American politics, or George Soros theories cloud your judgment. This is way bigger than that.
If you still aren’t convinced, go ask a Ukrainian mother who has lost a son in the vicious fighting, but is willing to sacrifice another to avoid being a Russian. Try telling her she's corrupt, or that it is all about the money.
What she will tell you is that the Ukrainians are absolutely determined to break free of Russian’s iron grip, and be free. They only want what we have. They are telling the world they are Europeans — westerners — and no longer Russian serfs. They want our enlightenment values, and our freedoms.
Even with nasty fleeting fads like wokeness, our western values and way of life are vastly superior to the imbecilic authoritarian barbarism Putin stands for. That Ukrainian mother might not describe it in exactly those terms, but she gets it on a gut level. That's why she and 40 million Ukrainians are willing to fight to the death to keep Putin’s mad dreams from being realized.
And no, Putin is not Hitler, but he’s attempting to do the same thing — to force weaker nations to submit to his will. Churchill and FDR saw what a tyrant was doing at an early stage. They had to slowly convince reluctant countrymen that appeasement only delayed the inevitable. War is indeed hell, but you must stand up to a bully.
That’s what this is all about.
The Ukrainians are fighting for all of us. Putin says “Might Makes Right.” Pax Americana and the brave Ukrainians say, “The hell it does”.
That’s why we must continue to support the Ukrainians. And when doing so we should remind the faint of heart among us that not that long ago our fathers and grandfathers had to do the same thing for us — to keep the Putins of the world from succeeding. In the end, it is a fight against evil.
I will continue to watch Tucker. I admire him and his fine mind.
But I think he got this one wrong.
Brian Giesbrecht is a retired Manitoba Provincial Court Judge.
