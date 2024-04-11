Opinion

GIESBRECHT: Scotland's crazy anti-hate law may be sign of things to come here

These are not the 'Scots wha hae wi Wallace bled,' wha tak issue wi' a popular author asserting that laddies are men and lassies are women. Nevertheless, they're part of a trend and writer Brian Giesbrecht examines a new Scottish anti-hate law that seems to pit neighbour against neighbour. Canada's woke establishment being what it is for picking up bad ideas wherever they can be found, it's worth taking a look at what it all means
These are not the 'Scots wha hae wi Wallace bled,' wha tak issue wi' a popular author asserting that laddies are men and lassies are women. Nevertheless, they're part of a trend and writer Brian Giesbrecht examines a new Scottish anti-hate law that seems to pit neighbour against neighbour. Canada's woke establishment being what it is for picking up bad ideas wherever they can be found, it's worth taking a look at what it all means Icon Productions The Ladd Company
Loading content, please wait...
Elon Musk
Jk Rowling
Bill C-63 An Act To Enact The Online Harms Act
Scottish anti-hate laws

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news