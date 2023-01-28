Canadians were surprised to learn indigenous people who attended classes, and returned home at the end of the school day — just like every other Canadian child — had recently won the right to large lump sum awards, courtesy of the Canadian taxpayer. The estimated total amount of the agreed to settlement could be in the billions of dollars.
This comes as a surprise to many, because it is well known the generous cash awards that resulted from the residential school settlements were justified in large part on the theory it was wrong to take indigenous children away from their families for the entire school year.
Now, indigenous children who attended day schools, as well as the children who attended residential schools by day (called day scholars) will be entitled to cash settlements in the same amounts as received by former residential school students. So, it is reasonable to ask why children who went to school, but returned to their parents’ home at the end of each school day should be entitled to compensation. After all, every Canadian went to school as a child. Is every Canadian entitled to a lump sum award for having done so?
Obviously not. Only indigenous people who attended school by the day.
Why is that?
If there is an answer to that question, it is not immediately obvious. The federal government has a special responsibility to status Indians by virtue of Section 92(14) of The Constitution Act (formerly the British North America Act) and provincial governments have the same responsibility to other indigenous people (Métis, non-status) as they do to every other citizen.
In the case of Indians covered by treaty, the federal government was obliged to provide a school to any Indian band that requested one (they all did).
In summary, both levels of government had the same responsibility to provide an education for indigenous children that they had to provide educations for every other child.
And that only makes sense. Since compulsory school attendance legislation was introduced in the late 19th century (later for the Prairie provinces, and still later for status Indians) it has been the expectation of every Canadian parent their children should receive a quality education, provided by the government.
Indigenous parents were no exception. Indigenous parents wanted and expected exactly the same quality educations for their children every other Canadian child received. In the case of status Indians covered by treaty, they had the additional right to education for their children that their chiefs had successfully demanded be included in the treaties. Those chiefs wanted and expected their children to develop reading, writing and other educational skills equal to those of the non-indigenous majority. They knew the success of their young people depended on education — learning English, and reading and writing in English being singularly important.
In fact, if the federal government had refused to fulfill its treaty and other obligations to provide an education to their young people, there would no doubt be massive lawsuits for that failure to educate. And rightly so.
But both levels of government have largely honoured those obligations to educate. Indigenous children who attended school by day have been treated in the same way as every Canadian schoolchild.
There are many flaws in our educational systems, but we still have one of the best literacy rates in the world. Our teachers are well paid in comparison with most other countries, and our children are generally well served by our sophisticated system. There are always some “bad apples” in the education system, as there are in any system. However, there is no sound evidence the percentage of mean or abusive teachers was any higher among those teaching indigenous children than those teaching other children. In fact many of the same teachers taught in both systems . And the evidence is clear that the overwhelming majority of teachers, nuns and priests serving indigenous children were decent and competent. In short, the indigenous children received the same quality of education as every Canadian child.
So, I’ll return to the question I posed at the beginning. Why provide large taxpayer-funded cash awards to people who have received standard taxpayer-funded educations?
The clever answer is: “They have smart lawyers.” But there must be other more substantial reasons.
Here’s my take:
The original Truth and Reconciliation compensation process was deeply flawed. Claims of abuse did not go through the usual court process, so there was no cross-examination, or any of the tried and true filters that our justice system employs to filter out false, or exaggerated claims. Instead, claimants were thrust into a system that virtually guaranteed exaggerated or false claims. The more abuse one claimed, the more you were financially rewarded.
And the rewards were not just financial. People were encouraged within their communities to tell tales of horrific conditions at residential schools. On the other hand, people like Tomson Highway, or Chief Cece-Hodgson, who described their time at residential school as “the best years of their life” were ostracized by the indigenous community, and vilified by the mainstream media. The atmosphere was such that false and exaggerated claims were almost guaranteed — a person who said nothing about abuse received a modest amount, while a person who claimed horrific abuse received hundreds of thousands of dollars.
This is not to say some of the claimants were not badly abused. But it must be borne in mind that throughout the 100-plus years the residential school system operated (1883-1996) only two priests and two nuns were convicted of abuse. (The two nuns, who were indigenous, were convicted of being too aggressive when administering cod liver oil to the children.) There's no evidence the percentage of pedophile priests and teachers in the residential school system was any higher than in any boarding school situation.
The result was that thousands of indigenous people received lump sum payments — some of them huge. Some of those awards were deserved, but some were based on exaggerated or false claims.
An example is the claim of Doris Young, who testified before the TRC that in the 1950s, she watched her friend being murdered by a teacher at Elkhorn Residential School, “with blood all over the walls.” This clearly did not happen. There was absolutely no evidence or report of any murder, and no claim from any parent or aggrieved party. And yet the TRC accepted this false claim as fact, and Doris Young received compensation.
This is one example only of claims by former residential school attendees that are clearly untrue. Other examples can be found in the many stories told by William Coombes. He was a former student at Kamloops Indian Residential School. In addition to being the originator of the now famous story children were being forced by priests to dig graves late at night to bury their comrades, Coombes first told the story the Queen kidnapped 10 children from the school. He also first told the story of priests throwing indigenous children into furnaces, and hanging them on meat hooks in barns.
Such stories are clearly false — urban legends, or ghost stories — but people who point this out are labelled as “residential school deniers,” while the people telling these wildly fanciful stories are rewarded with substantial lump sums of money from a compliant federal government.
With all that “free government money” floating around, it is not that difficult to understand why those people who did not attend residential schools wanted some of that money too. Hence the many unsubstantiated claims of abuse by people who attended school by the day.
This is not an indictment of any particular ethnic or racial group. In fact, if huge cash awards were available to any particular ethnic group based only on their own unsubstantiated claims, you would see the same things — the combination of legitimate claimants, exaggerated claims, and completely false claims made up by grifters.
For reasons that are unclear, the current federal government is, however, encouraging these exaggerated, and even false claims. In fact, Indigenous Affairs Minister Marc Miller labelled anyone questioning any of the wild claims about murderous priests a “ghoul.” As a result, the claims keep on coming in, and become more and more exaggerated. The compliant mainstream media offers no pushback, in the form of serious investigative reporting.
The latest absolutely preposterous claim is indigenous children were deliberately murdered by being forced to drink unpasteurized milk that had been deliberately contaminated with tuberculosis bacilli. This wild claim is obviously completely untrue — a glance at a history book makes that clear — but both the mainstream media and government treat claims like this as though they are legitimate, and not the dangerous misinformation that they are.
This misguided federal government policy of encouraging false and exaggerated claims is thoroughly corrupting many indigenous people. The federal government shows no sign of changing course, so it's up to the wiser elements within the indigenous community — and there are many — to break their silence, and put a stop to those wildly exaggerated claims. It is simply untrue priests murdered and secretly buried indigenous children, threw them into furnaces, or hung their bodies on meat hooks. Serious indigenous leaders must make that clear to their more impressionable members.
It is equally untrue residential schools were the reason why so many indigenous people continue to do so poorly in this rich country. The reasons are complicated and many in number, but residential schools are only one among many historical and cultural factors.
But now that our courts and government are compensating even people who attended school by the day, and returned home to their parents’ home each day — like every other Canadian child — this scapegoating of the educational system has reached the level of the absurd.
No reasonable person objects to the payment of compensation to people who were abused as children at residential schools. Those people deserve the compensation that they received.
However, paying everyone who attended school by the day simply because they happen to be indigenous is an absurdity. The fact our courts and government are attempting to justify this travesty does not make it any less so.
Brian Giesbrecht is a retired Manitoba Provincial Court Judge.
