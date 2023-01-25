Emergency room

Canada's Emergency Rooms... no place for sick people says writers Brian Giesbrecht, who laments the death of Stephanie Warriner in a Toronto ER after an argument with security personnel over mask-wearing.

This is one story that would have even Kafka shaking his head in disbelief: A woman who died because she refused to wear a mask.

The details are well known by now, so there is no point in repeating them here. But what is clear is that a medically compromised woman waiting for treatment in an emergency room ended up dead after a struggle with security staff who were physically insisting she wear a face mask.

Danielle Stephanie Warriner

Danielle Stephanie Warriner, who died after she'd been restrained by guards in a Toronto hospital.
Franz Kafka

The Austro-Hungarian author Franz Kafka (1883-1924) based his reputation on writings that described the powerlessness and alienation of ordinary people, who like Stephanie Warriner, often experienced perverse outcomes in the hands of powerful bureaucracies.

