Opinion

GIESBRECHT: Were BC indians cheated by not having treaties?

As modern treaty deals expand and Aboriginal title claims intensify, BC residents face growing uncertainty over land ownership, parks, and resource control.
Premier David Eby meets with members of the Haida Nation for a ceremony at the BC legislature to mark the province’s unprecedented decision to unilaterally grant aboriginal title to the entire Haida Gwaii island group, April 23, 2024
Premier David Eby meets with members of the Haida Nation for a ceremony at the BC legislature to mark the province’s unprecedented decision to unilaterally grant aboriginal title to the entire Haida Gwaii island group, April 23, 2024Image courtesy of BC government
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