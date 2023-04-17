Much as I applaud Nigel Hannaford’s generosity of spirit, and willingness to give Minister of Justice Lametti the benefit of the doubt, I strongly suspect that Lametti was not just being polite at his recent meetings with the chiefs. Rather, he was being deliberately mischievous when he implied that the chiefs’ request that the provinces be stripped of their jurisdiction over natural resources would be seriously considered by his colleagues. Lametti knows full well that any attempt by the federal government to do so would tear this country apart.
The appropriate reply would have been something along these lines:
“With respect, chiefs, your request to strip Manitoba, Saskatchewan and Alberta of their jurisdiction over their natural resources would require a constitutional amendment. Prime Minister Trudeau made it clear when he became Prime Minister that his government had no intention of opening up the Constitution to deal with indigenous grievances. Instead, he intended to work within the Constitution to address indigenous concerns. Moreover, this government would not even think of attempting to undermine national unity in the way you suggest. Therefore, chiefs, I will not be conveying your request to my colleagues in Ottawa.”
But Lametti didn’t do that. Instead, he chose to stir up a hornet’s nest by giving the chiefs the impression that their outrageous request had validity. It didn’t.
But there are other fallacious statements as well from the chiefs that Lametti didn’t bother to correct.
For example, one chief claimed treaties give indigenous people something the chief called “Indian Natural Resources”. Simply put, there is no such thing as “Indian Natural Resources”, and the treaties do not transfer ownership of any natural resources to Indians. Lametti should have said so. The numbered treaties do allow Indians to hunt and fish on unoccupied Crown land adjacent to their reserves, in what is called their “traditional territories”. However, all of the treaties also make it crystal clear that this right exists only until the land is required for use or sale by the government. As a result, indigenous Canadians have exactly the same rights to natural resources that are enjoyed by every other Canadian — namely the right to exercise control of those resources by means of their elected representatives.
It is true that a duty to consult exists, whereby indigenous communities have the right to be consulted about any projects that will affect their traditional territories. However, the Supreme Court never intended that duty to consult to be the quasi-ownership right and veto that the chiefs are trying to convert it into. Lametti had the opportunity to explain this to the chiefs, but chose not to.
Similarly, the chiefs appeared to be under the impression that the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples (UNDRIP) somehow enhanced their claim to special indigenous ownership rights of Canada’s natural resources. UNDRIP does nothing of the sort. UNDRIP was originally designed to protect the basic cultural rights of indigenous peoples living in repressive regimes. Whether it even belongs in a liberal democracy, like Canada, in which indigenous people already enjoy rights that are at least equal (if not superior) to the rights of ordinary Canadians is now a moot point. But for the three prairie provinces there is nothing in the federal government’s adoption of UNDRIP that grants special indigenous ownership rights that are different than those enjoyed by every other citizen. Unless the three prairie provinces imitate British Columbia’s monumentally unwise decision to formally adopt UNDRIP as B.C. law, (where UNDRIP cases will be tying up the courts for decades) this will remain the case. Lametti should have disabused the chiefs of their mistaken information about UNDRIP, but chose not to.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has subsequently denied that his government has any intention of “touching” the Natural Resources Transfer Agreement (NRTA) but at the same time, he blamed the provinces for not “having real conversations about reconciliation” with indigenous communities. This definitely sounds as though the provinces are under threat to make some kind of a deal with indigenous communities about ownership of natural resources — that “reconciliation” demands that indigenous people should have rights superior to other citizen’s rights in regards to natural resources.
This is nonsense. First Nations (legally called “reserves”) already enjoy that special indigenous “duty to consult” that rural municipalities do not have. Reserves are also recipients of incredibly generous transfer payments — courtesy of the taxpayer — that no rural municipalities receive. Demanding more — that provinces forfeit a portion of their much-needed resource revenue to indigenous communities — is a dead-end prescription that will only further increase the dependency of reserves, while eliminating resource revenues vital to the provinces. Most ominously, such a move would be disastrously divisive, and dangerous to national unity.
What the chiefs are doing is just more of the same policy they have followed for decades — namely, to demand yet more money from taxpayers. But this time, they want it from the provinces, as well as from the federal government.
What Trudeau is clearly doing by telling the provinces to do their “reconciliation” duty to the chiefs is an attempt to off-load some of the federal government’s Section 91(24) status Indian responsibility onto the provinces.
The provincial premiers should collectively tell the Prime Minister to take a hike. They should also tell the chiefs to take a hike. The prime minister is trying to play the “good guy”, while making the premiers the “bad guys”. The chiefs are attempting to use the pursuit of “reconciliation” as a cash grab.
And if Lametti actually wanted to tell the chiefs something useful, he should have reminded the chiefs of the fact that tremendous opportunities exist for indigenous communities — and especially indigenous youth — in today’s Canada. Generous educational grants are available to young indigenous people who want to further their education and move to the city, or stay in their home community, and build a life for themselves by working at their jobs and careers. In addition, many indigenous communities are lucky enough to be located close to valuable deposits of minerals, rare earths, oil and gas. There are jobs and career opportunities there for those who acquire the educations and skills to participate in their development.
None of this has anything to do with special rights like UNDRIP, or “Indian Natural Resources”. It also has nothing to do with “reconciliation” — originally a worthy pursuit that has been weaponized into a permanent demand for more money.
Simply put, this should not be about demanding yet more money or racially-based powers from either level of government. This should be about taking advantage of the many economic opportunities our abundance of natural resources has to offer every Canadian.
The truth is that there has never been a better time to be an educated and ambitious young indigenous Canadian.
Lametti and the chiefs should talk about that.
(1) comment
One of the first things JT did as PM was to remove the transparency laws that Harper created for the Native bands. Under Harper there was full transparency to the native people of how much the chiefs were paid and how all the government money was dispersed. JT did this so he could bribe the chiefs to help him with his WEF agenda. JT pretends to be a saviour to the Native communities. But in reality, he is the opposite. And this recent resource talk is just JT using his corrupted chiefs to try and Control Canadian Energy, which is a top WEF goal.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.