JK Rowling

British author JK Rowling reads from her work at the White House, on April 5th, 2010. It would be an unlikely scene today. Rowling, who wrote the highly-successful Harry Potter series, is one of many prominent people under threat of cancellation by trans activists for their defence of traditional views about gender.

 Executive Office of the President

Josh Alexander is the newest name in an increasingly strange battle that is taking place on the transgender issue. He is the 16-year-old student who was recently arrested for insisting on his right to state his opposition to the use of women’s bathrooms by biologically male trans people. Alexander, famous author J.K. Rowling, feminist Megan Murphy and an increasing number of people are being criticized for making the completely factual and scientifically sound statement that men are men, and women are women.

Rowling and Murphy want to protect the rights that women have painstakingly acquired over the last few hundred years. They do not want a man who wants to live as a woman invade women’s spaces, ruin women’s sports and usurp their female place in this world. Josh Alexander supports those views.

Screenshot of Nick Alexander, Josh Alexander, and Monty Walker from their February 15 appearance on the Laura-Lynn Tyler Thompson show on Rumble

Screenshot of Nick Alexander, Josh Alexander, and Monty Walker from their February 15 appearance on the Laura-Lynn Tyler Thompson show on Rumble

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.