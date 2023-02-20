British author JK Rowling reads from her work at the White House, on April 5th, 2010. It would be an unlikely scene today. Rowling, who wrote the highly-successful Harry Potter series, is one of many prominent people under threat of cancellation by trans activists for their defence of traditional views about gender.
Josh Alexander is the newest name in an increasingly strange battle that is taking place on the transgender issue. He is the 16-year-old student who was recently arrested for insisting on his right to state his opposition to the use of women’s bathrooms by biologically male trans people. Alexander, famous author J.K. Rowling, feminist Megan Murphy and an increasing number of people are being criticized for making the completely factual and scientifically sound statement that men are men, and women are women.
Rowling and Murphy want to protect the rights that women have painstakingly acquired over the last few hundred years. They do not want a man who wants to live as a woman invade women’s spaces, ruin women’s sports and usurp their female place in this world. Josh Alexander supports those views.
However all of Canada’s institutions, including Alexander’s Catholic school, are lining up to prevent Rowling, Murphy and Alexander from stating their common sense views. It seems very odd that women like Rowling and Murphy would be harassed and vilified, with the apparent blessing of people and institutions that claim to support feminism and womens rights.
But in Josh Alexander’s case things get even odder. Josh goes to a Catholic school. He believes that there are only two genders, and that only men should go to a men’s bathroom, and only women should go to a women’s bathroom. Up until a very short time ago every Catholic in the world shared that common sense view. But now, not only is Josh not allowed to share his religious view in class, he has been arrested by the police — at the request of the Catholic school principal — for insisting on doing so.
Apparently, the Catholic Church — at least that Catholic school — no longer believe that sex is a real thing. Perhaps they are reading a new version of the Bible, or scientific journals, that only they have seen?
And it appears that all of the state institutions are on the side of that principal. Both the Ontario Human Rights Commission and the Ontario Ministry of Education have already decided that trans people can enter bathrooms according to “their lived identity”. Simply put, if a man says he is a woman, he can enter a women’s bathroom.
Entering bathrooms is not the only new right trans people have somehow acquired. Many women’s sports have now been invaded by men simply on the basis of the man expressing his “lived identity.” Biological men can even force their way into rape crisis centres and women’s prisons — based on “lived identity”.
In fact, “lived identity” has even been used to justify allowing naked men to lurk around YMCA changing rooms, where little girls are confronted by the sight of adult male genitals. Parents who complain about this truly disgusting practice — (call it what it is: child abuse) —are called “transphobes” and told to get used to this perversion.
The goal appears to be a complete erasing of any legal distinction between men and women. Biology will be stood on its head. Human history as we knew it for the past hundreds of thousands of years will be changed in one fell swoop.
The more sinister goal for some also appears to be to engineer a softening of public attitudes towards pedophiles — or MAPs. For those who thought that a map was just something that showed you where towns and lakes were located, you are in for a rude surprise: MAP stands for “minor attracted person.” That is the new soft term for pedophile — apparently used to make the sexual abuse of children by adults more socially acceptable.
But my question is, who is doing these things? I don’t remember being asked to cast a vote for something so cosmically important. If someone wants the difference between men and women to be done away with, and pedophilia to become socially acceptable, should there not at least be a public debate and vote on these profoundly important issues?
Why are we allowing a small cabal of loud trans activists to push us around in this way? How are they getting away with forcing nonsensical concepts like “lived identity” on the sensible majority? Why are our political leaders, and others in high places falling for this nonsense?
And if it is so obvious that sex and gender are just social constructs that laws must be passed to force us to accept ideas like “lived identity” on us, why is it that the vast majority of this planet’s population thinks that these idea are completely bonkers? Why is it that these wacky ideas are only accepted in the Anglo-Saxon world — and even then, only to a loud woke minority?
Because, here’s the truth: The overwhelming majority of Canadians agree with that world majority. They agree with J.K. Rowling, Meghan Murphy and Josh Alexander. We don’t want men in women’s sports, their bathrooms, or other private places. Men are men — women are women. Sex is real.
But, if we are wrong about this — if the concept of “lived identity” is real, and a person can become whatever he, she or they think they are —how do we explain recent cases, like,that of Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond? She is the former judge and academic who was recently exposed as being a “Pretendian” — namely a person claiming to be indigenous, who is not actually that. She thinks she is indigenous, but she is being stripped of all of her honours, and publicly shamed because others say she is not — or not indigenous enough.
But if “lived identity” is real, why isn’t it good enough that Turpel-Lafond thinks she is indigenous, and has lived her life as an indigenous person? Why is “lived identity” accepted for trans identity, but not on racial identity? What’s going on here?
It actually doesn’t take much thinking to find the answer — the answer is that “lived identity” is nonsense. Turpel-Lafond is indigenous if, and only if, she has indigenous ancestry. “Lived identity” has nothing to do with it. Similarly, a man is a human being with XY chromosomes, a woman has XX chromosomes. No amount of surgery, hormone treatment, “lived identity” or “lived experience”can change that. Simply put, “lived identity” is bunk.
Trans people are entitled to live their lives as they wish. They are entitled to the full protection of the law. But they are not entitled to force everyone else to accept non-scientific and totally preposterous beliefs. Josh Alexander, J.K. Rowling and Meghan Murphy know that. They are refusing to be pushed around by foolish people with foolish ideas — even foolish people in high places.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.