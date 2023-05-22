Danielle Smith in Edmonton

Danielle Smith in Edmonton

 Photo by Arthur C.Green, the Western Standard

Alberta has always been a place apart from the rest of Canada. There is a fundamental difference in the attitude of Albertans towards the economy, and personal responsibility, and what we expect the government to do for us. I moved here 15 years ago for freedom and opportunity, and there is nowhere else I consider my home.

People often think the wealth and success of Alberta is accidental, that the oil and natural gas just happened to be here. Certainly it is true that we are fortunate in the natural resources we have, but many people forget the immense effort, skill, knowledge, technology and capital risk required to exploit resources like the oil sands and unconventional tight oil and shale gas reservoirs. Our systems have encouraged risk taking and investing in new technologies that have put us far ahead of the rest of the world.

(5) comments

D&J
D&J

Well said Tiffany.

northrungrader
northrungrader

I don't agree with almost anything of the UCP actions regarding Covid19, if we had a leader that wasn't implementing Rachel Notley talking points within 2-3 weeks of her mandates we would have faired 1000% better. That said, Danielle Smith has my vote because she did one simple thing no other leader has done to start the healing and recovery of this fantastic province. She apologized for actions that she didn't commit. She accepted the responsibility of her role as leader of Alberta. I still wouldn't urinate on most of our other politicians if they were on fire in front of me, but Danielle brought some hope back to this born and bred Albertan. Much of the UCP will have to answer some very difficult questions in the future, but they are our only choice in this upcoming election. Don't get complacent, and never forget we haven't forgotten, but for now I will vote UCP, because Rachel Notley coming to my door with vaccinations will never fly. We all know Jagmeet Singh is the leader of the NDP and the current bedfellow of Justin Trudeau. A vote for the NDP is treason in Alberta.

HOODOO
HOODOO

[thumbup]

00676
00676

At one time Sask had more people than Alberta. For two generations Sask for the most part voted in NDP governments while Alberta voted in conservative governments. Today Alberta has 4 times the population of Sask mainly because of government. Oh I forgot to mention that Sask has huge oil reserves plus other natural resources.

eldon628
eldon628

Alberta is the shining light for the rest of the country who value freedom and prosperity. Let's keep that light shining through voting UCP!

