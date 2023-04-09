Mary at the empty tomb

What Easter Sunday is all about... In Chapter 20 of the Gospel of John, the apostle described how three days after His Good Friday crucifixion, Christ rises from the dead thereby clearing the way for those who follow Him to do likewise. In this reimagining by the Mormon Church, His friend and follower Mary Magdalene, intending to embalm His body, finds the tomb empty and to her surprise, there meets the resurrected Christ.

 Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints

The Empty Tomb

Chapter 20

