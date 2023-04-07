Jesus and Barabbas

Today is Good Friday, the day upon which Christians the world over reflect upon the death of Jesus Christ on a cross, before He rose from the dead three days later. Chapters 18 and 19 of the Gospel of John describe his betrayal, his trial before the Jewish Sanhedrin and then before the Roman governor, Pontius Pilate. When put to the vote, the people of Jerusalem did not choose Christ, but Barabbas who would by today's definitions probably have been considered a terrorist.

Chapter 18

When he had finished praying, Jesus left with his disciples and crossed the Kidron Valley. On the other side there was a garden, and he and his disciples went into it.

Drumheller Badlands Passion Play

The crucifixion of Christ, as depicted in the Badlands Passion Play at Drumheller.
Kidron Valley

The Kidron Valley

(3) comments

WCanada
WCanada

Amen

BG Manning
BG Manning

He is risen! Amen.

JGL
JGL

To Western Standard - Thank you for these words on this day.

