Jordan Peterson

Jordan Peterson 

 Courtesy University of Toronto

Dr. Jordan Peterson, professor emeritus at the University of Toronto, has been notified by the College of Psychologists of Ontario (CPO) he must undergo “social media communication training” with “experts” from the CPO in order to retain his professional licence to practice psychology.

The punitive action is reportedly in response to complaints received by the CPO Inquiries, Complaints and Reports Committee (ICRC) from non-patients, regarding certain social media comments made by Peterson that — while not related in any way to the practice of psychology — express a non-woke political bias that is unacceptable to the Canadian government under Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Tags

Recommended for you

(4) comments

Boris Hall
Boris Hall

Thanks WS for another great article

Who could of possibly imagined Canada would be in such an Orwellian state of insanity? “Led” by a spoiled narcissistic psychopathic Laurentian elitist imbecile like Trudeau.

It’s so ridiculous it seems surreal

ALL our current Trudeau infected and captured institutions deserve nothing but ridicule and contempt

Report Add Reply
CrotchetyOldBastard
CrotchetyOldBastard

The Canadian Psychological Association’s Code of Ethics needs to be rewritten with woke verbiage. Their lack of lefty-appropriate gender pronouns is likely to offend some snowflakes. “…questions about the psychologist’s ability to carry out appropriately his/her responsibilities as a psychologist.”

So rather than judge Dr. Peterson’s activities in his private life, they should look inward to become more woke (and in the process, less capable of providing service to those in need).

Report Add Reply
WCanada
WCanada

Well said.

Report Add Reply
Forward Thinking
Forward Thinking

Ontario residents need to take to the streets and keep the pressure on the commies to back off!

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.