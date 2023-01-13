Dr. Jordan Peterson, professor emeritus at the University of Toronto, has been notified by the College of Psychologists of Ontario (CPO) he must undergo “social media communication training” with “experts” from the CPO in order to retain his professional licence to practice psychology.
The punitive action is reportedly in response to complaints received by the CPO Inquiries, Complaints and Reports Committee (ICRC) from non-patients, regarding certain social media comments made by Peterson that — while not related in any way to the practice of psychology — express a non-woke political bias that is unacceptable to the Canadian government under Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
“Wokeism” after all — like Marxism — has conformity at its core, and doesn’t tolerate dissent.
As Syme explains in George Orwell’s masterpiece premonition of a dystopian future 1984, “Don’t you see the whole aim of Newspeak is to narrow the range of thoughts? In the end it will make thoughtcrime impossible because there will be no words in which to express it… In fact there will be no thoughts as we understand it now. Orthodoxy means not thinking. Not needing to think. Orthodoxy is unconsciousness.”
That dystopian future is now.
What exactly did Peterson say on social media that prompted CPO to take action?
Peterson expressed critical personal viewpoints on a number of different issues — again, none pertaining to psychology — including: Trudeau, Ottawa’s police chief, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, and criticized transsexuals on a Joe Rogan podcast. He also re-tweeted comments from Canadian Opposition Leader Pierre Poilievre.
The complaints were outlined in an unpublished CPO Registrar’s Report, dated May 15, 2022.
As a result, the ICRC ordered Peterson to complete a CPO “Coaching Program” to “review, reflect on, and ameliorate” his “professionalism in public statements.” The duration of re-training is to be determined solely by the coach (who would be earning $225/hr). Should the coach not issue a final report indicating CPO concerns have been “appropriately remediated in the public interest,” it might constitute “misconduct” and be subject to investigation in accordance with the Health Professions Procedural Code of the Regulated Health Professions Act 1991 — notwithstanding the code does not pertain to the expression of personal opinions outside of clinical practice.
Neither the act, the code, or the CPO Standards prohibit or mention in any context the expression of personal opinions.
On what basis then, is CPO taking action against Peterson?
Licensed psychologists are also required to follow the Canadian Code of Ethics for Psychologists published by the Canadian Psychological Association. The Code is intended to “guide psychologists in their everyday conduct, thinking, and planning, and in the resolution of ethical questions, issues, and dilemmas…”
It limits application however, to “…only those activities a psychologist engages in by virtue of being a psychologist. There is no intention to guide or regulate a psychologist’s activities outside of this context… Personal behaviour becomes a concern… only if it is of such a nature that it undermines public trust in the discipline as a whole or if it raises questions about the psychologist’s ability to carry out appropriately his/her responsibilities as a psychologist.”
According to Peterson, he never had a professional complaint during the 20 years he practiced as a psychologist.
Have Peterson’s criticisms of the government and “woke” ideology really undermined public trust in his abilities as a psychologist, or are CPO’s actions against him politically motivated?
In 2016, Peterson rose to fame on the wings of social media, posting his criticisms of the Trudeau Bill C-16 “An Act to amend the Human Rights Act and the Criminal Code” in a video entitled “Professor against political correctness: Part I.”
Since that time, Peterson has been a rational thorn in the side of the Trudeau government, persistently criticized the far-left high-jacking of educational institutions, and been a harsh critic of “wokeism.” He has been widely vilified in the media.
“Wokie” virtue-swarmings have become all too common in the age of post-truth: the forced resignation of New York Times opinions editor James Bennet in 2020 for publishing a piece by Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark) that suggested use of the military to control racially motivated rioting, the 2021 firing of Fordham professor Christopher Trogan for confusing the names of two black students, the 2019 firing of West Point High School teacher Peter Vlaming for refusing to use male pronouns for a transgender student, etc., etc.
Many people — Peterson has 15 million social media followers — view the CPO action as yet another “wokie” attack, intended to discredit and force conformity.
In support of Peterson, Poilievre stated while he didn’t agree with everything Peterson has said, “Here in Canada, unfortunately, through the cancel-culture and the woke-movement we’ve seen at university campuses, and in the media, now increasingly in big powerful corporations, and, most recently, with a professional licensing body, we’re seeing the idea that someone can lose their job… because they express something that is contrary to the government line.”
Whatever you may think of Peterson personally, or his opinions, the issue must not be confused. This is about defending free speech.
Democracy hangs in the balance.
To quote Voltaire, “I disapprove of what you say, but I will defend to the death your right to say it.”
(4) comments
Thanks WS for another great article
Who could of possibly imagined Canada would be in such an Orwellian state of insanity? “Led” by a spoiled narcissistic psychopathic Laurentian elitist imbecile like Trudeau.
It’s so ridiculous it seems surreal
ALL our current Trudeau infected and captured institutions deserve nothing but ridicule and contempt
The Canadian Psychological Association’s Code of Ethics needs to be rewritten with woke verbiage. Their lack of lefty-appropriate gender pronouns is likely to offend some snowflakes. “…questions about the psychologist’s ability to carry out appropriately his/her responsibilities as a psychologist.”
So rather than judge Dr. Peterson’s activities in his private life, they should look inward to become more woke (and in the process, less capable of providing service to those in need).
Well said.
Ontario residents need to take to the streets and keep the pressure on the commies to back off!
