Brockton Point

Brockton Point, in Vancouver's Stanley Park... cleared in 1888 by contractors who responded to a classified ad in a newspaper. Writer and procurement specialist Charlie Grahn argues that in our haste to make things fair, honest and transparent we often achieve the reverse and make things more costly into the bargain.

Last year the federal government spent $7 million for rooms at a so-called quarantine hotel in Calgary that, in the end, only 15 people ever stayed in. Coast-to-coast, nearly $400 million was similarly spent for dubious value.

Penny-pinching, hardworking Canadians might ask how this could happen. As someone who has led and taught public procurement, let me explain: it’s a mess. It’s slow and costly; it delivers mediocre results and it’s frequently dishonest. Sure, Ottawa is a reliable source of big-ticket calamities, but no level of government is untouched.

