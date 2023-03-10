Last year the federal government spent $7 million for rooms at a so-called quarantine hotel in Calgary that, in the end, only 15 people ever stayed in. Coast-to-coast, nearly $400 million was similarly spent for dubious value.
Penny-pinching, hardworking Canadians might ask how this could happen. As someone who has led and taught public procurement, let me explain: it’s a mess. It’s slow and costly; it delivers mediocre results and it’s frequently dishonest. Sure, Ottawa is a reliable source of big-ticket calamities, but no level of government is untouched.
It hasn’t always been this way.
Take the playing fields at Stanley Park’s Brockton Point, for example. They’re the result of a December 1888 “tender” for “cutting, clearing and scrubbing” published in the “Vancouver Daily World” newspaper. The solicitation: 50 words long. The deadline for responses: just 11 days.
In fact, since at least as far back as 1824 small newspaper ads like this were how the government undertook purchases in this country, and this practice only ended in the early 2000s. These days opportunities are published on various internet portals.
The convenience of the portals caused the number of solicitations to proliferate, but it hasn’t caused the more timely receipt of goods and services.
Worse, these procurement calls have become dreadfully arrogant. Witness a recent BC solicitation for unremarkable delivery services: 39-pages of tedious procurement prose, plus 11 appendices. One appendix included a “draft” 40-page services agreement which began by detailing responsibilities for reporting, documentation and information systems; a robust indemnity and unlimited liability followed. If selected, it explains, the supplier will be understood to have accepted these terms.
High-handedness is the norm with government contracting. But there’s a tipping point where it becomes self-defeating by playing to the advantage of the well-established and the desperate. The former has personnel to assess their ability to satisfy each obligation and are more costly. The latter “buy” the deal by signing up to anything. They then take shortcuts or check-in shoddy workmanship to make it work and — sometimes — they can’t and default. Often a crisis is averted by the throwing of a public lifeline.
Between extremes are others that offer comparatively better value. Because they do and the marketplace is efficient, their order books are usually full. They don’t need to compete at the margins. It’s textbook survivor bias. Who and why others chose not to participate, and their comparative value, is unexamined.
How did we get here?
The province’s masterful purchasers learn early in their careers that public procurements must be the product of a fair, open and transparent process. Most can recite this dogma dutifully. Ask them what it means though and they struggle with a meaningful response. Some will babble about the piety of public procurement. More startlingly you will also hear about avoiding vague allegations of impropriety or diffusing responsibility for failed outcomes. Value for money is often an empty slogan.
The unease is so acute that solicitations are frequently undertaken in circumstances where a source is substantially known, and a direct award would be reasonably considered. Instead, a solicitation occurs, the proclivity to this source is undisclosed, and the many good-faith proposals later received are doubtfully considered.
Other times, solicitations are published during the summer or at Christmas, and where the preferred respondent is “coincidentally” prepared. More cunning are the ones where the requirements are arbitrary and purposeful — a truck will require a six-liter engine from a preferred source, versus the 5.9 ones available from other sources, for example.
Elsewhere, process is added to process; policies are layered and already turgid formalities are made more so. Yet no amount of effort can arrest fear of unwanted public scrutiny. Thus with each addition personnel are steeped evermore in the pungent aroma of bureaucratic busywork.
Those who sell to public accounts have a sense these shenanigans are afoot and would be the first to welcome candour and a less taxing process. But how?
First, we need to end the naïve belief that public procurement is empirical. Every requirement and the process itself is prejudicial or beneficial to one party or another. Assessments of proposals are largely subjective. Previous purchases limit the practical options for future ones. A fleet manager of buses, for example, may prefer to purchase from a familiar manufacturer because spare parts will be common, or staff training will be less costly.
The “fair-open-transparent” invocation needs to be replaced with something more attainable — value-seeking and sincere, for instance.
Next, if there’s a reasonable and prudent inclination to a source, explain it and proceed with the purchase. Establish independent referential bodies to examine and certify such direct awards were aligned with public interest versus laziness, poor planning or worse.
Those bypassed will surely gripe. But this leads to another point: being a commercial agent for the public involves listening to sellers sell, explaining actions or decisions and providing a warm shoulder to cry on when serving up sorry news. Purchasing officialdom must stop avoiding such encounters by conjuring bogus privacy or confidentiality excuses and hiding behind Internet technology.
Naysayers will also balk, citing the potential for abuse. But these voices have a bygone understanding of public corruption. Nobody needs to risk selection uncertainties or contract performance to tap the public purse anymore. They can do it plainly under the rubrics of economic development, reconciliation, climate change or any other policy imperative.
Finally, we must return to proportionality. Cobbling together a Dostoyevsky-like solicitation is not evidence of due diligence. It practically excludes smaller competitors, and it’s unnecessary. We should emulate efforts in the US where procurements are made simple to benefit small businesses.
Walking along the seawall in Coal Harbour, it’s easy to come upon the clearing at Brockton Point and imagine it’s always been there. But the thicket was hewed out by the hands and sweat of people with a verdant vision. Just as today’s Stanley Park was realized incrementally, recasting public procurement will require much effort, but the time will pass anyway.
What will outlast is a commitment to honest dealing and sound public administration that will grace future generations.
Charlie Grahn worked in procurement for some of British Columbia’s largest companies. He teaches public procurement for Supply Chain Canada, and management at the Melville School of Business.
