Danielle Smith

Danielle Smith speaks at the Global Energy Show in Calgary.

 Shaun Polczer

Perhaps believing Alberta Premier Danielle Smith has momentum behind her in the battle over Alberta energy policy, the Trudeau government recently dispatched Jonathan Wilkinson, federal minister of natural resources, to Alberta to engage in a bit of diplomacy.

Smith, of course, should be wary of any proposed compromises and remember what happened with Ottawa’s carbon tax, which despite assertions from Ottawa about its vaunted “flexibility,” was rammed down Alberta’s throat with no compromise whatsoever.

Tags

(1) comment

00676
00676

Danielle has to keep two thoughts in the back of her mind when dealing with the liberal elites. They are notorious for lying and they have a vested interest in destroying the emerging power of Alberta.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.