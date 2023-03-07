Rumours abound that Prime Minister Trudeau would like to prorogue Parliament to take the spotlight off himself and demands for an inquiry into alleged Chinese electoral interference.
Maybe. But before he does that, there’s an opportunity for the Opposition to force the issue… Would he rather have an election in the next three months?
Consider: Whatever the truth of Chinese interference in Canada’s elections might be, it must be damning to Prime Minister Trudeau’s handling of things.
If it were not, and the facts did not condemn the prime minister, he would have simply called an inquiry, placed the conduct of it in genuinely non-partisan hands and stood back as one with nothing to fear.
It would have been easy: a process leading to reasonable explanations and absolution for his government’s good faith, although perhaps not entirely of its competence.
Instead, the prime minister has taken the weasel path.
Looked at purely from the angle of Trudeau’s own self-interest, it was perhaps all he could do. After all, we don’t know what is in the CSIS report, but he does. And it doesn’t look good on him.
Yes, he claimed he hadn’t been briefed.
Implausible as that sounds, let’s say we believe him and at the time the Globe and Mail reported on leaked CSIS documents alleging significant Chinese interference in Canadian elections, he managed to miss the brief.
Sometimes it’s best not to know, right?
However, once the story broke, the prime minister can no longer even pretend ignorance. Once apprised of the situation, it was his duty as the country’s leader to know the facts.
And to him, the facts were available. That's the point, the prime minister knows first-hand from CSIS how bad a story it is for him and for his government. It's only Canadians who don’t know — but would like to.
So, to maintain a cloak of darkness around the story, Trudeau promised with his lips openness and transparency, but has actually taken two actions designed to keep the truth from everybody else for as long as possible, if not forever.
First, he promised to appoint an ‘independent rapporteur,’ not to conduct an inquiry, but to review the situation and perhaps recommend an inquiry.
Or not.
Second, a super-secret government committee is to review matters internally, and report to the government. Past practice suggests any response to subsequent freedom of information requests will be so heavily redacted as to tell the enquirer nothing of consequence.
In other words, a complete cover up. In the prime minister’s imagination, Canadians need never know.
There is one way — and only one way — that could force Prime Minister Trudeau to call a genuinely independent inquiry into the alleged role played by the Communist Party of China in Canadian elections: The threat of a vote of confidence that he could lose.
Even that's not a sure thing. Certainly, an election campaign would put an instant end to further inquiry.
However, the NDP is already on record demanding a public inquiry. Even the prime minister’s most loyal supporters — former principal secretary Gerry Butts, for example — are demanding an open, impartial inquiry.
If the NDP is serious, there’s the wedge. In exchange for continuation of the deal between the Liberals and the NDP, the NDP insists upon a genuinely impartial inquiry into what the Chinese did, what the prime minister really knew and what he did with what he knew.
Only the threat of losing power and an early election stands a chance of forcing Trudeau to do the right thing.
Nigel Hannaford is Opinion Editor of the Western Standard based in the Calgary Headquarters. He was a senior columnist and editorial board member of the Calgary Herald from 1999-2009, and served as the chief speechwriter to Stephen Harper from 2009-2015.
Jagmeet Singh sits on Justin's lap like a ventriloquist dummy, with his hand inserted...... making Jagmeet's lips move. The NDP is neutered and Jagmeet isn't even deputy prime minister.
