Jagmeet Singh

NDP leader Jagmeet Singh supports a public inquiry into alleged Chinese electoral inteference. Would he force the issue by supporting a non-confidence vote, should the Conservatives demand one?

 Courtesy of CBC

Rumours abound that Prime Minister Trudeau would like to prorogue Parliament to take the spotlight off himself and demands for an inquiry into alleged Chinese electoral interference.

Maybe. But before he does that, there’s an opportunity for the Opposition to force the issue… Would he rather have an election in the next three months?

Tags

Opinion Editor

Nigel Hannaford is Opinion Editor of the Western Standard based in the Calgary Headquarters. He was a senior columnist and editorial board member of the Calgary Herald from 1999-2009, and served as the chief speechwriter to Stephen Harper from 2009-2015.

(1) comment

northrungrader
northrungrader

Jagmeet Singh sits on Justin's lap like a ventriloquist dummy, with his hand inserted...... making Jagmeet's lips move. The NDP is neutered and Jagmeet isn't even deputy prime minister.

Report Add Reply

