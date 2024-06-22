Opinion

HANNAFORD: This is not your father's NDP

Rachel Notley and Naheed Nenshi. In his acceptance speech, Nenshi made much of the 'home' theme, not unlike the federal leader of the opposition Pierre Poilievre...
Rachel Notley and Naheed Nenshi. In his acceptance speech, Nenshi made much of the 'home' theme, not unlike the federal leader of the opposition Pierre Poilievre...Screen grab
Loading content, please wait...
Abpoli
Alberta Ndp
Ableg
Calgary Naheed Nenshi
Generation Z voters
NDP no longer really new

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news