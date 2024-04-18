Opinion

HANNAFORD: Blowing smoke in the budget

If the federal government wants smokers to switch to less harmful types of smoking, it's going about it the wrong way. It's one thing to raise taxes on tobacco, but to then raise taxes on the healthier vaping alternative as well, just weakens the incentive to switch
If the federal government wants smokers to switch to less harmful types of smoking, it's going about it the wrong way. It's one thing to raise taxes on tobacco, but to then raise taxes on the healthier vaping alternative as well, just weakens the incentive to switchSusanne Nilsson
Loading content, please wait...
Cannabis
Vaping
electronic cigarettes
tobacco tax increases
Federal 2024 budget

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news