PSAC Strike 2

PSAC National President Chris Aylward said on Tuesday about 155,000 workers would picket starting Wednesday. 

 Courtesy Jonathan Bradley/Western Standard

Government offices surrounded, ports closed down, even the gates of the naval dockyard at Esquimalt engulfed by what appear to be angry ruffians, demanding military ID from people trying to get in. Elsewhere, as the Western Standard reported yesterday, hundreds of striking workers are causing disruptions in Ottawa by circling buildings, chanting, and playing loud music.

Sound familiar? Meanwhile, at the Prime Minister's Office building and the Treasury Board headquarters, only one person is allowed to enter every five minutes, thanks to thuggish picket lines. 

Opinion Editor

Nigel Hannaford is Opinion Editor of the Western Standard based in the Calgary Headquarters. He was a senior columnist and editorial board member of the Calgary Herald from 1999-2009, and served as the chief speechwriter to Stephen Harper from 2009-2015.

BoomerOG
BoomerOG

Thanks to the public sector unions no government worker is deemed 'essential' and forbidden to go on strike. Seems like the right time to demonstrate the consequences and let them stay out.

northrungrader

Absolutely, I am traumatized by the Parasites Striking Against Canadians, where can I join the class action lawsuit?

dieraci13

Good opinion. No chance the emergency act gets called on Trudeau's favorite sycophants, after the police of course. Those are his main voting block, aside from refugees

