For a while there, we wondered whether we even had an election. Usually, these things start with a ceremonial visit by the incumbent premier to the lieutenant governor, but Her Honour was in London, visiting the king.
The option in such circumstances is a quick call to the Alberta chief justice, which Premier Smith made at 8:30, but then there was silence.
Had the writ dropped?
We must suppose so, for two campaign openers followed within a few hours, one on a driveway in SE Calgary from UCP leader Premier Danielle Smith and an hour later, another from NDP leader Rachel Notley outside Calgary’s city hall.
Both were what you would have expected.
Smith, who launched her campaign Saturday with a speech focussed on jobs, prosperity and tax cuts, followed up her Friday ‘no-tax-hikes’ pledge, by announcing a provincial tax break for Albertans earning less than $60,000 per year.
Notley, for her part, led off with a red-meat attack on Smith, heavy on why she could be better trusted than Smith on health care and in fact, just better trusted all round.
To give Notley her due, her remarks had a lot of zip — considerably more than Smith’s. And if you’re trying to whip up a revolution — and that’s what an NDP government would be — it’s a lot more important people feel deeply than they think much at all. It was a keen crowd.
What then of Smith’s announcement?
It is sobering to reflect upon the ravages of inflation, that $60K was a decent income for one person in this province a few years ago. But that’s what it's come to: It's now the median income for one person, meaning while half of us earn more, there’s more than a million of us who earn less.
According to the Government of Alberta, the median household income is $120,000. Bottom line, as many as half of all working Alberta taxpayers will see some benefit — a benefit Smith said would mean a a 20% reduction to their provincial taxes. What's that in hard money? The premier estimates every Albertan earning $60,000 or more will save $760. In other words for a family of two, more than $1,500 a year.
"This permanent, billion dollar tax cut will provide meaningful, timely tax relief to Albertans," she explained. Tack that on to the permanent extension of relief from the 13 cents/litre provincial fuel tax and the promise of no new tax hikes, and the message offered against the simple imagery of a suburban home could hardly be clearer — that all Albertans had a clear financial advantage from a continued Smith government.
Even though she did not deal with it on Day One, this is not a message Notley will be able to ignore for the entire campaign. (She has however, promised no new tax increases, if elected.) It's not the health file is unimportant. Indeed, Smith herself has invested much of herself as somebody who will 'fix' healthcare. However, it is notable apart from a reference to addiction treatment, she said nothing about it during her Saturday campaign launch.
These are early days and while both leaders are setting out their stalls, it remains to be seen what the majority of the province's undecided voters is going to decide is their issue.
But if the choice is money to pay bills now, or genuflection to a vision of healthcare that you might need some day, insinuating malicious motives to Smith by trying to invent an imminent threat to public health, is not a slam dunk for Notley.
As we journalists hedging our bets are wont to say, 'time will tell.'
Nigel Hannaford is Opinion Editor of the Western Standard based in the Calgary Headquarters. He was a senior columnist and editorial board member of the Calgary Herald from 1999-2009, and served as the chief speechwriter to Stephen Harper from 2009-2015.
(1) comment
If people use logic they will go for the economic benefits of Smith's platform. Notley just peddles fear based on lies.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.