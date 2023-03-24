President Biden 24 March 2023 Ottawa

U.S. President Joe Biden, pictured at the Parliament of Canada during his visit March 24th, 2023.

 Chris Oldcorn

It should be no surprise that during an official visit such as that of U.S. President Biden to Canada now underway, that both leaders sing from the same song sheet. (Something would be wrong if they didn't.)

Thus, we heard much aspirational rhetoric from both the president and from Prime Minister Trudeau about coordinated action to deal with the fentanyl problem, standing up for democracy in Ukraine and ad nauseam, about how climate change and economic policy and national security were all so intimately bound up, that they were really all the same thing. People were produced as props — that’s standard these days — and so were asked to stand up in the gallery a beaming steel worker whose status as the beneficiary of promised Liberal largesse earned him a standing ovation, and a delightful Ukrainian woman who has been in Canada 10 years but still has relatives at risk in the old country.

Footloose
One thing for certain Trudeau will never see the inside of the AUKUS circle. The Huawei non-decision finish that possibility for Canada.

