Han Dong

Courtesy CBC

 By Dave Naylor

They did what? Global TV alleges that a Canadian-born MP of Chinese heritage secretly advised a Chinese diplomat in 2021 against releasing the ‘Two Michaels.’

Why? Because it would benefit the Conservative Party.

Tags

Opinion Editor

Nigel Hannaford is Opinion Editor of the Western Standard based in the Calgary Headquarters. He was a senior columnist and editorial board member of the Calgary Herald from 1999-2009, and served as the chief speechwriter to Stephen Harper from 2009-2015.

Recommended for you

(1) comment

Only Freedom Matters Now
Only Freedom Matters Now

Wow! Just wow! If this doesn’t wake the useful idiots up nothing will. Even I didn’t think these people were these disgusting.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.