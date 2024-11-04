HANNAFORD: First Trudeau, then Nenshi

In her first press conference since UCP members gave her an overwhelming vote of confidence on Saturday, Premier Danielle Smith ripped into the Trudeau Liberals' demand that Alberta’s energy producers cap their emissions. In a rare overt concession to deeply-held feelings, she declared, “I’m pissed.”.'I'M PISSED': Smith condemns federal emissions cap, warns of major economic impact\n\n.It is of course, just the latest in a steady stream of hostile actions emanating from the Government of Canada that seem intended to diminish and impoverish Alberta, as much as produce any environmental benefit that Ottawa climate zealots may have imagined. .And many people assume that things would get better right away if as seems likely, the Trudeau Liberal government is replaced by a Conservative team led by Pierre Poilievre. And most people would be right in that things would improve.But as UCP insider Erika Barootes says, speaking on the Hannaford show tonight, the sheer complexity of repealing ten years' worth of legislation makes it unlikely that it will all happen overnight. Albertans also have to recognize that well-disposed as Poilievre is towards Alberta, he is obliged to govern on behalf of all Canadians, not only Albertans.So, now that Premier Danielle Smith has her hand much strengthened by the support of her party members and her caucus, what can Albertans reasonably hope for once the Trudeau Liberals are gone? (Something Barootes says may happen 'before the snow goes.')Says Barootes, when dealing with a Conservative government led by Pierre Poilievre, the first thing a Smith-led government of Alberta would need to do is to establish the rules of the game.“What we’ve seen right now with Trudeau, is that he’s in our business too much. The jurisdictional divide of federal and provincial has got so blurred that the first thing for Pierre Poilievre and Danielle Smith, as prime minister of Canada and Premier of Alberta is to sit down and say 'this is your lane and this is my lane,' and that would naturally sort out some of the challenges that we’re seeing.".Certainly, in an attempt to pull provincial governments into a tighter orbit around Ottawa, the Trudeau Liberals have interfered in many supposedly exclusive provincial jurisdictions — education, health care, day care, even municipal zoning."There's a way to figure out what the prime minister's role in all that and what falls to the premier." What might take longer, says Barootes, are some of the issues that have been hot buttons for Smith supporters — an Alberta Police Force, and an Alberta Pension Plan which if fully implemented as proposed by Smith, would require a massive transfer of funds from the CPP to Alberta."Those are a little bit farther down the road and that might upset some Albertans but we need to put that in the context that he (Poilievre) is pro-Alberta but he also has to be Canadian first. So it's not going to be as much of a happy-go-lucky immediately, regardless when Pierre takes office... but, it should be a more cordial relationship anyway. It could hardly be worse."And the NDP's Naheed Nenshi? He'll have to wait until 2027.Watch Hannaford tonight, at seven o clock. And don't forget to join our live coverage of US election results tomorrow with Derek Fildebrandt, Cory Morgan, myself and several high-level commentators, also at seven o clock.