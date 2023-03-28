Freeland delivers budget

Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland, delivering Budget 2023, 28th March.

This was a time for a different budget direction. What Canadians are coping with is inflation and gross uncertainty about the quality of their retirement plans — those who can even afford to keep contributing to them.

We needed help.

Opinion Editor

Nigel Hannaford is Opinion Editor of the Western Standard based in the Calgary Headquarters. He was a senior columnist and editorial board member of the Calgary Herald from 1999-2009, and served as the chief speechwriter to Stephen Harper from 2009-2015.

(4) comments

Straight Shooter
Straight Shooter

They. Don't. Care.

You are there to steal from.

You are there to Lie to.

You are there to be killed.

What don't you understand?

Report Add Reply
Connected-to-the-grassroots
Connected-to-the-grassroots

It's time to charge Canadians for their collective decisions to accept more handouts from the Liberals. How would Canadians feel if small businesses started to show the cost of the carbon tax on their receipts? Perhaps the reality of shrinking small business margins to support the redistribution of Albertans wealth to Liberal/NDP bastions like Edmonton, Vancouver, Toronto and Montreal should be shown on your receipt before all small businesses are replaced with controllable oligopoly big box store food retailers. A significant part of inflation is carbon tax because we are a nation of transportation, agriculture and distance.

Report Add Reply
free the west
free the west

Alright, can I break this down for you. The regime in Ottawa is going to drag us all down to the deepest depths of civilizational collapse. These are the most corrupt bunch of leftist/progressive globalist scuzzbuckets that this country has ever put near the levers of power. They hate us. I have one word for you. WEXIT.

Report Add Reply
Mr. Grumpy
Mr. Grumpy

I agree with WEXIT lets get off the Titanic now she going down and there are very few life boats.

Report Add Reply

