This was a time for a different budget direction. What Canadians are coping with is inflation and gross uncertainty about the quality of their retirement plans — those who can even afford to keep contributing to them.
We needed help.
We needed the brakes put on the grand, green ideas of the Liberals. We needed cuts to taxes and federal spending. Like bringing a car under control after a terrifying cliff-edge series of uncontrolled skids on an icy road, it was a time for governments to slow down, to stabilize and return to steady handling.
It was therefore — specifically — the moment to concentrate on prudent economic management, to bring under control the galloping inflation and the government debt that has pushed up interest rates and is ruining the country.
So what Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland has delivered was the hair of the dog.
That is, her 2023 budget contained more of the reckless, big-spending policies that caused these problems in the first place.
It is, after all, no secret that inflation happens when governments spend so much that the money supply outstrips the supply of goods, something it is easy enough to do when the money supply is not linked to any of the so-called ‘fiscal anchors.’ (Even the modest constraint a ratio between debt and GDP represents, has been quite abandoned.) Higher interest rates follow and reinforce higher prices…
But however well known might be these eternal verities, this was manifestly not the Liberal goal.
This was a budget more money for green Liberal vanity projects — $20B over six years for tax credits to promote investment in more windmills and solar panels.
There was the $13 billion payoff to the NDP, that being the cost over five years for a dental plan for which Jagmeet Singh claimed credit as the price of his continued cooperation.
Higher taxes on ‘the rich,’ of whom there are increasingly fewer every year, (while even more members of the middle class take a step down the economic ladder to rejoin the so-called working class from which they have been trying to ascend for 20 years.)
There will be other tax increases, of course. That starts with increased carbon taxes on April 1st, the single most inflationary tax there is, which spreads throughout the economy — to groceries, home heating and everything you buy — via the cost of fuel.
And as for financial prudence… There had been a promise to bring the budget into balance by 2027. That is now swept away in a flood of planned deficits out to the horizon, starting with a $43 billion whopper this year, which is significantly higher than that projected in the fall update. The accumulated national debt reaches $1.18 billion. For context it was $600 million when Stephen Harper lost the 2015 election and as the debt-to-GDP ratio rises over the years, interest payments are projected to double to $50 billion. (It will be almost $44 billion next year.)
The Trudeau government seems to have taken the view that if they can imagine it, they should do it. And the taxpayer must pay for it, now and forever.
They have become like people with a short time to live, who have no incentive to further delay gratification.
Nowhere is that more so, than in their green initiatives. There’s a desperation factor here: They seem to have taken the view that if there is to be a ‘just transition’ — a goal they pursue with religious zeal — they had better make it irreversible now because after the next election, it won’t be their call any more…
As they fear, so may it be.
Meanwhile, as budgets go, this was a travesty. Struggling Canadians who have been feeling the pinch this last few years, can expect to feel a tighter squeeze yet.
(4) comments
They. Don't. Care.
You are there to steal from.
You are there to Lie to.
You are there to be killed.
What don't you understand?
It's time to charge Canadians for their collective decisions to accept more handouts from the Liberals. How would Canadians feel if small businesses started to show the cost of the carbon tax on their receipts? Perhaps the reality of shrinking small business margins to support the redistribution of Albertans wealth to Liberal/NDP bastions like Edmonton, Vancouver, Toronto and Montreal should be shown on your receipt before all small businesses are replaced with controllable oligopoly big box store food retailers. A significant part of inflation is carbon tax because we are a nation of transportation, agriculture and distance.
Alright, can I break this down for you. The regime in Ottawa is going to drag us all down to the deepest depths of civilizational collapse. These are the most corrupt bunch of leftist/progressive globalist scuzzbuckets that this country has ever put near the levers of power. They hate us. I have one word for you. WEXIT.
I agree with WEXIT lets get off the Titanic now she going down and there are very few life boats.
