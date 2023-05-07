A news media that doesn’t ask awkward questions is the eternal dream of governments everywhere. But thanks to an 1834 court case in colonial Nova Scotia that set the precedent for nearly 200 years, Canada’s newspapers and electronic media at least, have been able to ask awkward questions on behalf of the voters anyway, and to their hearts’ content.
However, this may not go on forever.
At the federal level, the Liberals are seeking to influence and control what information Canadians may see and publish on the internet. (Western Standard Publisher Derek Fildebrandt will testify at Senate hearings this week concerning some of Ottawa's latest media regulation.)
In Alberta, the NDP picks and chooses which news media and even which reporters it recognizes. And in a remarkable tack, who's even 'a real newspaper:' Rachel Notley says she only deals with 'accredited, mainstream media.'
For the record, the Western Standard is an accredited member of the press galleries in Ottawa, Alberta and Saskatchewan.
Governments it seems are as keen as they ever were to control public discussion and are now showing a new aggression.
Ironically, Ottawa's actions are supposedly an attempt to rescue the media. The familiar advertising-supported business model for newspapers having failed, the Trudeau government’s first move in asserting control over the nation’s embattled media was a plan to hand them taxpayer dollars. Theoretically, no strings are attached. And indeed, as recent reporting of alleged Chinese election interference shows, the legacy news media still have a little spunk left in them. However long-term, the old adage about the tune being called by whoever provides funds to the piper, still applies. It's what's known in business as a perverse incentive.
Anyone doubting that need only consider how this has been followed by legislation to regulate the internet in Canada.
Bill C-11 is supposed to promote Canadian content by subjecting social media platforms and streaming services to the supervision of the federal Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission. Bill C-18 will oblige social media companies to hand over money to news media already getting government funding. Between them, these two bills will limit rather than enhance what news Canadians get to see.
Even more disturbing, CRTC supervision is apparently to lead to a government agency defining what is, and is not a newspaper, and dictate "newsroom ethics" to publications.
Earlier this week, Scott Shortcliffe, CRTC executive director of broadcasting policy, told a Senate hearing that under Bill C-18 (The Online News Act) the CRTC would require newspapers to show they’re a “credible news organization.” in order to benefit from the revenue generated from social media companies.
To be fair, if one accepts in the first place the legitimacy of a law saying that to be eligible to receive funds harvested from social media (by Ottawa) a news organization would require a code of journalism standards, practices and ethics, one would at least expect the same rules to apply to every recipient.
But, that government gets to define what is 'a real newspaper,' or what newsroom ethics should be, is outrageous in the first place.
Not to overstate the case, it is totally 'illegitimate' in a functioning democracy. The marketplace itself does a pretty good (but clearly not perfect) job of sorting out who's credible and who is not. Beyond that, the National NewsMedia Council has a mandate to police media that have acted in a way that a complainant thinks is unethical.
Who needs Ottawa? Why, only Ottawa.
Which brings us back to the Alberta NDP, that hopes to be the government in three weeks’ time. It has taken not only to refusing to communicate with news media it doesn’t like, but even to suggesting who is and who is not a legitimate news organization.
At first, we thought it was just us. Certainly, at the Western Standard, we expect the NDP to be less than chummy. There’s a lot we don’t agree about. However, the NDP has also turned on other non-government funded media, and even the long-serving and capable David Staples at the Edmonton Journal. Awkward questions are not welcome.
The Western Standard has also reported that while the NDP campaigns on vacuous appeals to left-wing sensibilities and attacking the character of Premier Danielle Smith, the party is a political home for people whose ideas the leader doesn’t like to talk about. Yet, their influence would certainly be felt, should they form government.
Among the party’s 87 candidates are some miserable police-haters, and extreme identity-politics practitioners, driven by envy and bonded by self-asserted victimhood. Throw in the gang that would like to defund or even eliminate home, independent, and private schooling, and the NDP has a lot of questions to answer. If they were conservatives, their utterances would be mocked as bozo eruptions. It’s just that on the left, it passes for received wisdom that police officers probably do beat their wives and that an Edmonton Police Service uniform is a licence to beat-up people, so nobody says a thing.
It’s therefore reasonable to ask what these people and their union backers would do with the province's schools, and the children in them, or the police and much else if they had their way in government. Unfortunately, the legacy media show little interest in these matters. Independent media have been the ones asking the questions, and Alberta's leftists don't like it. They call it "hate speech" in Rachel Notley's own words last week.
But governments will always have a label for people who ask awkward questions about people in power and how they make things work for themselves and the interests they represent.
In the 1834 case mentioned above, the issue was that some members of the provincial council were ripping off the taxpayers — blatant theft in some cases. When publisher Jospeh Howe reported these things, the charge leveled at him however, was one of 'seditious libel.' In essence that meant it was bad for society if people said unkind things about their leaders, even if those things were true. In North Korea, they still think that way.
We are not suggesting that either Justin Trudeau or Rachel Notley and her fellow travelers are cut from the cloth of Kim Jong-Un. However, they seem to have some ideas about the privileges of government, that Canada's earlier colonial leaders would have found quite unremarkable. Bottom line, if power corrupts and absolute power corrupts absolutely, Canadians should expect nothing good to come from permitting their leaders to quietly take control of the media.
It's time to cry, 'Foul!'
(2) comments
Mainstream media is struggling because the simply don't report on the news anymore. People are resorting to other news outlets because they don't trust the drivel that comes from MSM. You know something is wrong when the MSM ask hard questions of Danielle Smith yet not of Rachel Notley. They call out bozo eruptions from UCP candidates yet remain oddly silent to the same eruptions from NDP candidates. If they fail to hold both parties equally to account, then those news organizations deserve to die since they no longer have a purpose.
Next move from Liberals... a law that states the head of the Liberal party can remain in power for as long as he chooses..and will now be addressed as His Magesty.
