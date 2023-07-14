Nigel Hannaford is Opinion Editor of the Western Standard based in the Calgary Headquarters. He was a senior columnist and editorial board member of the Calgary Herald from 1999-2009, and served as the chief speechwriter to Stephen Harper from 2009-2015.
If you do not find it reassuring that Canada’s top banker is “surprised” by what has been pretty obvious for a couple of years now, join the club. Tiff Macklem (or Mrs. Macklem) buys groceries like everybody else, no doubt. Furthermore he is also informed by minions sweating over their abacuses in the basement of the graceful Bank of Canada building on Wellington Street. Did none of them mention it?
Or, and this we fear, were they all surprised as well?
Let’s face it, even plain folk could see trouble coming as soon as COVID came along and the words ‘supply chain’ entered common parlance.
First, the Liberal government was borrowing and spending at an enormous rate. The one thing — perhaps the only thing — that’s fairly common knowledge about economics is that too much money chasing too few goods, pushes up prices. Then to control spending, the Bank of Canada comes along and raises interest rates. That was the first clue. Lots of people knew that. And it’s no secret in the bank, either.
The second clue was that the government did not relent on carbon taxes, thereby increasing the price of the diesel fuel that is built into the price of everything delivered by truck.
Fuel prices were relatively low at the start of 2020; nevertheless between April 1st 2019 and April 1st 2021, the height of the COVID crisis, the carbon tax was doubled according to the plan.
Finally, there were the problems particular to farming that if not the stuff of chit-chat at Ottawa’s Bridgehead coffee shops, were nevertheless known to people in the grocery business.
For example, like most industries, farmers use lines of credit to pay for fuel, seeds, fertilizers and everything else they need to start a crop in the spring. Not only had they had a bad year in 2019 however, many did not get the cash crop off in time. For those who did, the crop was not as high quality as it normally was. They were cash starved then, and likely to be credit starved too.
The virus also affected migrant labour needed for the Canadian harvest. (It is not Canadians who harvest Canadian vegetables.) This was a time when crossing borders was virtually impossible and was a present issue in California, the source of much of the fruit and vegetables sold in Canada. Under the rules then in place, migrant Mexican workers were not allowed across the U.S. or Canadian borders to aid in the harvest.
Eventually the rules were fixed for migrants, (although not anybody else.) Meanwhile, scarcity pushed up prices.
And there they stayed, as carbon taxes continued to soar with every April Fool’s Day and a Liberal government with nothing to lose, poured money out the back door and the front door as well. This too, was widely publicised.
Some people blame the Bank of Canada for things that are quite beyond its control, see previous paragraph. To be Tiff Macklem with Justin Trudeau as prime minister, must be a peculiar torment amid the sulphurous fires of The Other Place. So, none of us should blame Tiff Macklem for being unable to control food inflation.
It is his being “surprised” at its persistence that makes us shake our heads. That is, we are surprised that he was surprised.
We are even more surprised that between him and the minions and his own candid admission of mistakes made by the bank, that the bonus bill for last year was nevertheless $20 million, again according to Blacklock’s.
The Bank of Canada - overpaid, elitist, Keynesian economists - doing their part to usher in the Great Reset, by destroying the wealth of the middle class and simultaneously preparing a new digital CBDC that will create absolute totalitarian tyranny.
Only government beaurocrats can fail miserably at their jobs and still get raises and bonuses.
