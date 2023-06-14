Trudeau Foundation CEO Morris Rosenberg
Image courtesy of House of Commons screenshot

So, a gift of $200,000 is not enough to buy influence in the Government of Canada?

How much then, would be enough?

Opinion Editor

Nigel Hannaford is Opinion Editor of the Western Standard based in the Calgary Headquarters. He was a senior columnist and editorial board member of the Calgary Herald from 1999-2009, and served as the chief speechwriter to Stephen Harper from 2009-2015.

kicker8ws
kicker8ws

$200k enough to turn a person who is in charge of government, the truth is in his answer.

LJeromeS
LJeromeS

Well.......more than $200k, but less than the Clinton Foundation????

free the west
free the west

Envelopes of cash. It is the Librano's stock in trade.

