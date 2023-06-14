So, a gift of $200,000 is not enough to buy influence in the Government of Canada?
How much then, would be enough?
Our information on the price of influence comes from one Morris Rosenberg, a former Trudeau Foundation CEO. As a fully subscribed member of Ottawa's great and good — he holds the Order of Canada from back in Harper’s time — and with obviously impeccable Liberal connections, he was just the chap to enquire whether anything the Chinese did to interfere with the 2021 election, had been effective.
So, they had him look into it. Was it?
He said not. For those of us accustomed to cheap, break-as-you-go Chinese kitchen tools, that would have been enough.
However, the House of Commons Public Accounts Committee wanted more and so he appeared before them a few weeks ago and they put it to him, might not some people think taking a $200,000 donation to the Trudeau Foundation from the Chinese represent, less than a year after a Trudeau became prime minister… might not some people think that was... you know, sir... a bit fishy?
That’s a relief, right? “I honestly don’t think $200,000 is very significant in the greater scheme of things,” he added.
But pressing the point, as described by Blacklocks Reporter, Conservative MP Michael Kram followed up: “Are there any limits to donations to the Trudeau Foundation?”
“I don’t think we ever got a donation that would have tested that,” replied Rosenberg.
That's a relief too, I suppose. Still, it’s not quite the same thing as a testy, ‘no amount of money donated to the Trudeau Foundation could ever possibly buy influence with a Trudeau-led Government of Canada. We're patriotic Canadians with an embedded sense of honour who always do the right thing. What kind of an operation do you think we’re running over there?’
Pity. Because at this point, all we know for certain is that $200,000 is apparently not enough of a donation to get the government's attention.
What we don't know is how much it would actually take, but that if anybody wants to give it a go, it is perhaps amenable to testing?
Nigel Hannaford is Opinion Editor of the Western Standard based in the Calgary Headquarters. He was a senior columnist and editorial board member of the Calgary Herald from 1999-2009, and served as the chief speechwriter to Stephen Harper from 2009-2015.
(3) comments
$200k enough to turn a person who is in charge of government, the truth is in his answer.
Well.......more than $200k, but less than the Clinton Foundation????
Envelopes of cash. It is the Librano's stock in trade.
