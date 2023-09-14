Let me tell you a true story. A young engineer from Pakistan moved with his wife to Calgary more than twenty years ago. The family did well here in a major city-based oil company.
Very well, actually: Big house, nice car, stock options. He had found in Canada everything that he had wanted and expected when he first applied to come here.
He was also an observant Muslim however and last year, he moved his family back to Pakistan, for good. A victim of racial prejudice?
Not at all. It was what they were trying to teach his kids in class. His nine-year-old daughter had come home from school and asked her mother if it was really OK to kiss another girl, as her teacher had said.
"Things are getting too weird," he told friends as he went. "I'm raising my kids 'back home.' "
He's not the only one. People — especially but by no means only Muslims — who thought of Canadian citizenship as a dream come true, are deciding the dream is tarnished.
And as we saw earlier this year in many places across the country it is because of what schools are trying to teach children about sex. Ottawa, Windsor, Calgary to name a few. But the list is illustrative, not exhaustive.
Because it all seems so unbelievable, it is hard to believe. Is this really happening? Maybe it's just happening here and there but because of the attention it gets, it seems worse?
If only.
Earlier this year, we published a report on a sex-change clinic for children in Calgary, of all places. Sadly, it is only one of many around the country.
In the words of writer John Hilton O'Brien, "the Metta gender identity clinic accepts referrals of children as young as five years old, from teachers. Parents don’t need to be in the loop. In fact, Canada’s Public Health Agency enjoins teachers not to 'out' such kids to their parents."
For emphasis, teachers do this. Parents don't need to be informed.
Question: Who even asks a five-year old whether they might be gender-confused? Five year-olds don't think about that unless somebody plants the idea.
What is it that gives some people such urgency to promote to children the idea they may really be the opposite sex to what they were born with? I cannot think of a reason that reflects well on the urgent person.
Let us acknowledge some young people do go through a difficult adolescent phase.
This is as old as the hills and has been handled in the past by school counsellors, pastors and parents. Mostly they get through it just fine as the tomboy girls grow up and those shyly epicene young men develop confidence.
A very few young people have had real issues and yes, there is such a thing as gender dysphoria and it has been known as such for about 50 years.
But until everybody started talking about it and motivated teachers started cruising the classrooms looking for suggestible children who can be whisked off in secret to a counsellor and referred to a sex-change clinic, all without the knowledge or consent of parents, they were indeed very few.
However, that a few young people do always (and legitimately) have issues over sex does not validate the present campaign that, not to overstate the case, seems aimed not at reassuring those who struggle but persuading them that they really do have a problem.
Further, the school can help but not to breathe a word to mum or dad... OK? The secrecy and the deliberate intrusion of a third party into close family relationships is the clue that this is not OK.
And it is of course what parents fear, the seduction of their children by people who are misguided, misinformed or driven by an agenda — without their ever having a chance to talk their children through it. Those who do find out and try, are defined by the system as bigoted.
So what are parents to do?
The nightmare scenario was the case of a divorced man in BC who received a six-month jail sentence because he breached a publication ban forbidding him from publicly identifying his child (A.B.) who, with the full approval of his estranged wife was 'transitioning.'
A court had affirmed the youth's right to seek 'treatment' and said — get this — "attempting to persuade A.B. to abandon his treatment or referring to A.B. as a girl or with female pronouns would be considered to be family violence.'" (So saying the truth is 'violent?' It's not just children's bodies that are mutilated. It is the language itself.)
But, there is good news.
Whatever it is that motivates the activists, they have now overreached. Parents are starting to catch on and they’re pushing back.
Recognizing a movement in The Force, elected officials have taken notice and however reluctantly, are grasping the trans nettle.
Policy now in New Brunswick, Ontario, Quebec and Saskatchewan is if young people want to change their names, their pronouns and their sexual identity, parents must be informed.
Saskatchewan premier Scott Moe, facing backlash from progressives looking for a wedge, has even doubled down: He says he will defend his legislation with Section 33 of the Charter — the so-call notwithstanding clause. Good for him.
Meanwhile, the federal Conservatives adopted as policy a resolution prohibiting-life altering medicinal or surgical interventions on minors under 18 to treat gender confusion.
Bold stuff for a party deathly fearful of being labelled socially conservative. But then, when it comes to the health, safety and welfare of their children, even ordinary liberals think more like social conservatives.
This is not the whole victory that's needed: It does not in itself put a stop to the marketing of sexual fluidity in schools as a normal and healthy choice for a teenager.
However, it provoked a scandalised reaction from those who think it is. And that reaction has exposed their real goals.
It was always about people for whom sexuality is a priority, getting at the kids and cutting parents out of the loop, wasn't it?
We always thought as much.
Now we know.
As for that Pakistani engineer? He’s probably not coming back. But his kids were born in Canada and he says they can if they want to, when they’re older. Who knows? With luck and a little determination from Canada’s mums and dads, what the kids are taught in school will no longer be an obstacle.
"Further, the school can help but not to breathe a word to mum or dad... OK? The secrecy and the deliberate intrusion of a third party into close family relationships is the clue that this is not OK."
Exactly! Abusers and predator's want secrets kept from parents because it gives them greater access to the kids. Leaving parents out for any reason is just not OK. Also the "originator" of gender theory, Dr. Money, turns out to have been an abuser and a predator himself. The whole ideology is not only not realistic and toxic, but based in getting access to youth by would be abusers, AND making it acceptable to the public by legitimizing things like pedophiles as "youth attracted". None of this is OK!
As for the rare cases where a parent might abuse a child for being gay or "trans", we already have laws and programs in place to both spot abused children and to remove them if necessary from such homes. There is no need to further "protect" children.
