Let me tell you a true story. A young engineer from Pakistan moved with his wife to Calgary more than twenty years ago. The family did well here in a major city-based oil company.

Very well, actually: Big house, nice car, stock options. He had found in Canada everything that he had wanted and expected when he first applied to come here.

In conversation with a Muslim father during the Calgary Stampede, Prime Minister Trudeau blamed "American right-wing misinformation" for Muslim anxieties about schools teaching gender identity and LGBTQ issues.
Members of the Muslim community in Mississauga, ON, speak out against gender ideology being pushed on children.
In Ottawa, Pride flags were trampled. In Windsor, the (Muslim) kids just stayed home. Their teacher still exploded with anger.

Nigel Hannaford is Opinion Editor of the Western Standard based in the Calgary Headquarters. He was a senior columnist and editorial board member of the Calgary Herald from 1999-2009, and served as the chief speechwriter to Stephen Harper from 2009-2015.

klcarterdp
klcarterdp

"Further, the school can help but not to breathe a word to mum or dad... OK? The secrecy and the deliberate intrusion of a third party into close family relationships is the clue that this is not OK."

Exactly! Abusers and predator's want secrets kept from parents because it gives them greater access to the kids. Leaving parents out for any reason is just not OK. Also the "originator" of gender theory, Dr. Money, turns out to have been an abuser and a predator himself. The whole ideology is not only not realistic and toxic, but based in getting access to youth by would be abusers, AND making it acceptable to the public by legitimizing things like pedophiles as "youth attracted". None of this is OK!

As for the rare cases where a parent might abuse a child for being gay or "trans", we already have laws and programs in place to both spot abused children and to remove them if necessary from such homes. There is no need to further "protect" children.

