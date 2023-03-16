David Johnston shouldn’t have taken the job.
Pime Minister Trudeau has appointed the highly respected former Governor General a ‘special rapporteur,’ to examine sadly plausible allegations of Chinese interference in Canadian elections. These now include the Vancouver mayoralty according to the Globe and Mail, as well as the 2019 and 2021 federal elections.
As a law professor and distinguished academic in the later years of the last century, Johnston had built an impregnable reputation. So formidable was the esteem in which he was widely regarded, that when then-Prime Minister Stephen Harper established a top-flight committee to recommend a replacement Governor General to succeed the unpopular Michaëlle Jean, Johnston was the easy first-choice.
He then represented Her Majesty the Queen for a stellar (and unusually extended) seven-year career as Governor General. During that time, he never put a foot wrong and maintained at all times the dignity and reputation of the office.
Now, by allowing the prime minister to drag him into the gutter of Liberal politics, he has placed his reputation is on the block. It is a sadness of Shakespearean proportions and why he allowed it will remain a puzzle until (if ever) Johnston decides to tell us.
There are three reasons Johnston risks losing the public's respect.
First, the whole purpose of the process over which he is to preside is a deceit from the beginning.
Contra the prime minister, it cannot be to get at the truth. Thanks to leaked CSIS documents and his own devious response to questioning, we already know enough of what happened to pass judgment: The Chinese were trying to get a government in Ottawa favourable to themselves and to ensure they had friends in Parliament.
The prime minister’s purpose in this enquiry is purely to take the ugly matter off the table, thereby allowing him to deflect opposition and media questions with a smug, ‘Let’s wait for the special rapporteur’s report.’
Johnston is much too astute not to understand that, which raises the awkward question of why he would consent to accepting a role in such a cynical ploy.
Given the past closeness of the Johnston and Trudeau families, was it some old affection that led him to try and help Pierre’s larrikin boy out of the mess he’d put himself in?
And that, the social and professional connections between the families, is the second reason why Johnston would have been better to stay out of it.
Johnston serves after all, as a board member on the Trudeau Foundation.
However, Johnston hardly lacks the integrity to separate old affections from the CSIS evidence before him. That is not the problem: To the degree possible, Johnston will offer a report that is fair, honest and complete.
But who's going to believe him?
Whatever he reports, and because of his connections to the Trudeaus, far too many Canadians will never accept anything less than a complete condemnation of Justin Trudeau’s role and decisions. The slightest exculpation will be received with the cynical shrug learned during three years of government COVID manipulations and then the disappointing Rouleau report. Watch for a quick tweet, ‘Well of course he would say that. They’re buds. Used to vacation at the same lake.’
And indeed, David Johnston’s Wikipedia page records that, “It was during his time in that role [the 1970s, when Johnston was dean of the University of Western Ontario Law School] that he became acquainted with Pierre and Margaret Trudeau, as the Johnston children played with the Trudeau children when the families were at their adjacent cottages in the Laurentians.”
Added for emphasis, Johnston's kids played with the young Justin.
Perhaps our suspicious nature is a fault in us. But what made Johnston decide to make himself the object of it?
Third, the rapporteur’s terms of reference — though described by the prime minister as “a wide mandate” — are in fact too limited to permit him to do the job he’s accepted. He may recommend a public inquiry, which is what everybody who cares about this has been demanding all along, but he is not conducting one.
He therefore lacks the power to sub-poena witnesses and compel testimony. Judging by the effort which the Liberals have put into a filibuster to prevent Trudeau’s Chief of Staff Katie Telford from testifying to a parliamentary committee — we believe about what Trudeau knew and when he knew it — this is likely to be a fatal flaw.
This one deficiency means that whatever truth Johnston comes up with, it cannot be the whole truth.
When Harper chose Johnson to be Governor General, his qualifications for the job were beyond reproach. He knew the law and he knew literally everybody who was anybody. Small wonder that he was an outstanding Governor General.
In my view, this honourable man will do his best.
But he has taken on a job that can only damage his reputation. His role simply does not have the scope necessary to examine this issue.
It is written that 'For what shall it profit a man, if he shall gain the whole world, and lose his own soul?'
Indeed. But, to lose it for Trudeau?
(2) comments
And therein lies the legacy of Justin Trudeau; to tarnish, besmirch, and destroy all good things that come into contact with him or his evil Liberal Party.
Very aptly put. If I haven't mentioned it, you are a very good addition to the Western Standard, although we may not agree on everything, we agree on most things, and it is good to see such professionalism and honour in such a tarnished industry. Keep up the good work, thank you.
