It is never too late to do the right thing. So, while former Governor-General David Johnston’s decision to relinquish his role as ‘special rapporteur’ was late coming, it no less welcome for that. This was never his fight anyway, and his choice to run interference for Prime Minister Trudeau puzzled everybody. That is, the leaders of the Conservative, New Democrat and Bloc Quebecois parties, virtually every member of Parliament, the entire Ottawa Press Gallery and editorialists from coast to coast to coast, and their readers, couldn't understand what he was up to.
It is entirely conceivable that when he accepted the prime minister’s invitation to review allegations of electoral interference by the Communist Party of China, former governor-general Johnston thought he was doing a public service. When he speaks sadly about the loss of public trust in Canadian institutions, he seems genuine and millions of Canadians still smarting over government manipulation of information nodded their heads as one, when he said so.
It is also conceivable — likely even — that it never occurred to him that past family relationships between himself and the Trudeaus, his seat on the board of the Trudeau Foundation and his choice of lawyers, a Liberal donor, would seem suspicious to many people. There is enough evidence of the man’s integrity that had he thought it would, he would never have taken the job. Evidence? It was only after a lengthy search by a highly qualified committee that he was ever offered the job of governor-general in the first place.
I was not on that committee but I was in the PMO at the time and well recall the deep satisfaction on the second floor of the Langevin Block when we learned that this estimable man had agreed to represent Her Majesty in Canada.
There is this too: When he plays down the later relationship between himself and the prime minister that his critics have alleged, one has to believe him: If he had known him as well as his critics say he did, he would have known what a flake Mr. Trudeau was and turned him down flat. It is written that what shall it profit a man if he gain the whole world but lose his soul? But to lose it for the gratitude offered by an embattled politician?
It seems therefore, that notwithstanding the limited powers bestowed upon him, he really believed he could do what the prime minister had asked him to do, and as a good citizen with the requisite skills, should.
A clean conscience alas, can make an intelligent man as oblivious to appearances as a foul conscience can make a rogue uncaring of them.
In his letter of resignation, he recommends Trudeau find somebody else to continue the work. Futile as that will be unless his successor can at least subpoena witnesses, Trudeau has little option but to do so. We cannot look inside his mind to gauge his intentions when he first appointed Johnston but as he has never demonstrated any urgency for truth, the greater attraction may well have been that as long as David Johnston’s inquiry was in session, Mr. Trudeau could simply deflect questions about all and any allegations of Chinese electoral interference until the report was filed and when it was, until the travelling roadshow Johnston recommended should follow, had also concluded. By then, it could be 23rd June and Parliament would have risen for the summer.
As it is, when Mr. Trudeau next faces Question Period, his only cover against renewed demand for a real enquiry — one with teeth — will be his usual potion of denial, distraction and discombobulation. That is, asked a straight question about Chinese electoral interference and he will talk about how forest fires are the consequence of climate change and we should all ride bikes.
Whether that will be enough to carry him through, now depends on two things.
First, NDP leader Jagmeet Singh’s must decide how much longer he can honourably support this process and this government.
Second, who on earth after all this, can he get to take the job?
Nigel Hannaford is Opinion Editor of the Western Standard based in the Calgary Headquarters. He was a senior columnist and editorial board member of the Calgary Herald from 1999-2009, and served as the chief speechwriter to Stephen Harper from 2009-2015.
