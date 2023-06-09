David Johnston
It is never too late to do the right thing. So, while former Governor-General David Johnston’s decision to relinquish his role as ‘special rapporteur’ was late coming, it no less welcome for that. This was never his fight anyway, and his choice to run interference for Prime Minister Trudeau puzzled everybody. That is, the leaders of the Conservative, New Democrat and Bloc Quebecois parties, virtually every member of Parliament, the entire Ottawa Press Gallery and editorialists from coast to coast to coast, and their readers, couldn't understand what he was up to.

It is entirely conceivable that when he accepted the prime minister’s invitation to review allegations of electoral interference by the Communist Party of China, former governor-general Johnston thought he was doing a public service. When he speaks sadly about the loss of public trust in Canadian institutions, he seems genuine and millions of Canadians still smarting over government manipulation of information nodded their heads as one, when he said so.

Johnston's resignation letter

Former Governor General David Johnston resigns as 'special rapporteur."

