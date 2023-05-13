NDP leader Rachel Notley speaks to reporters at the Telus Convention Centre in Calgary, 17th April, 2023. She refused to take questions from the Western Standard, instead smearing the online news outlet as "homophobic, discriminatory and hateful." Her willingness to characterise media into 'friendlies' and 'unfriendlies' shows alarming authoritarian tendencies that seem to be supported by the follies of too many of her candidates.
Leave aside policy for just a moment. (But only a moment.) Exactly what quality of government would the NDP provide, if it actually won the election on 29th May?
Policy matters a lot. But character matters even more. Not to put too fine a point on it, Ms. Notley can be as left-wing as she wants to be and still govern with good people. But this shower? If she had to make a cabinet out some of the wood that’s on offer to her, it wouldn’t be much of a piece of furniture.
We have taken note before that some candidates have said foolish things.
Now, many good people say foolish things. However, it is also in their unguarded moments that they reveal their hearts.
Druh Farrell for example, the NDP candidate for Calgary Bow, theorized on Twitter that the police suffered from ‘sick rage’ and were likely wife-beaters.
Edmonton-Decore candidate Rod Loyola said the EPS uniform was just permission to get away with beating up people they didn’t like.
Farrell at least, later apologized for what she had said. It is good that she did. But who would ever think like her — and Loyola — in the first place, let alone tweet it? If public security and the administration of justice are to be handled by people whose default judgment is to despise the men and women who daily put on uniform and leave home to serve and protect the public — with no assurance that they will get home alive — to what hope for the quiet enjoyment of their property can the law-abiding citizen ever aspire?
As for candidate Loyola, in another of his unguarded moments he revealed some time ago that he sympathises with Communists enough to march with them at the head of one of their parades.
There is a tendency (on the left, at least) to diminish this kind of activity as nothing more than ‘boys will be boys.’ We’re allowed to assume that of course if he were part of government and given real responsibility, he would make the rational decisions his position demanded.
There are two problems with that. The first is that conservatives get no such blanket pass. If you walked in a pro-life march when you were 20, it’ll be held against you when you’re 40 if you run for office.
The other, is that there’s no guarantee that the weight of responsibility will squeeze the foolish person into the sensible mold. Justin Trudeau is an example of a politician who said outrageous things in his salad days and as prime minister, now does them.
Communism is a philosophy that says mankind can create a perfect society, as long as you just get rid of the people first who don’t belong in it. And during the twentieth century, more people were killed in its name even than those who were victims of National Socialism.
There is no way that a person who has not fully and meaningfully recanted his youthful frolics with a secular religion of death should be trusted with elected office. However, Rachel Notley signed his papers.
We are also still waiting for a full-throated repudiation of the goons who disrupted a UPC meeting and for the hateful views of Kevin van Tighem, the NDP’s candidate for Livingstone-Macleod. He it was who called Albertans “angry, entitled rednecks,” and he is one of several NDP candidates who are almost viciously critical of the oilpatch and oilpatch workers.
And there is Rachel Notley herself, a would-be premier who won’t talk to news media she doesn’t like.
Note to the NDP: If you seek to serve people through elected office, you should at least like them. But, the increasingly visible trickle of acid in the statements and behaviour of people seeking office under the NDP banner or their fellow travellers, is painting a picture of a party that now behaves like student protesters, and in government would be deaf to taxpayers whose views they disdain.
We could do without that.
Bottom line: Never mind the NDP’s attempt to make the election all about Danielle Smith’s trustworthiness. If the party’s candidates allow themselves to go on defining themselves as adolescent radicals, leftist bigots and crass authoritarians, it’s their own trustworthiness that’s going to be the ballot question.
And with only two weeks to go, they may have left it too late.
Nigel Hannaford is Opinion Editor of the Western Standard based in the Calgary Headquarters. He was a senior columnist and editorial board member of the Calgary Herald from 1999-2009, and served as the chief speechwriter to Stephen Harper from 2009-2015.
