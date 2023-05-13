Notley at Telus Convention Centre

NDP leader Rachel Notley speaks to reporters at the Telus Convention Centre in Calgary, 17th April, 2023. She refused to take questions from the Western Standard, instead smearing the online news outlet as "homophobic, discriminatory and hateful." Her willingness to characterise media into 'friendlies' and 'unfriendlies' shows alarming authoritarian tendencies that seem to be supported by the follies of too many of her candidates.

 screengrab

Leave aside policy for just a moment. (But only a moment.) Exactly what quality of government would the NDP provide, if it actually won the election on 29th May?

Policy matters a lot. But character matters even more. Not to put too fine a point on it, Ms. Notley can be as left-wing as she wants to be and still govern with good people. But this shower? If she had to make a cabinet out some of the wood that’s on offer to her, it wouldn’t be much of a piece of furniture.

