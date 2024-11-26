HANNAFORD: Needed, more heart of oak, not less

Great Britain has Nelson, the aggressive fighting admiral of 230 years ago, whose likeness has stood for two centuries atop a column in Trafalgar Square, itself named after his greatest victory.Canada has Harry DeWolf.He was the aggressive, fighting commander of Canadian destroyers, known in the fleet as 'Hard-over Harry,' for the sometimes violent manoeuvres upon which his successful engagements depended.His ship it was, that discharged the first shots fired by the Royal Canadian Navy during the Second World War, then as captain of HMCS Haida, went on to sink more enemy vessels than any other Canadian ship. DeWolf didn't get a column, but his outstanding service to his country in the great struggle with fascism is acknowledged in the Harper administration's decision to name the first of the new offshore patrol vessels after him. .One thinks about, indeed one rushes to take refuge within, the reputations of no-nonsense warriors like Nelson and DeWolf, when you hear about their un-equals today at the DND. Some may never even have been to sea in a fighting ship, but they still presume they have the moral authority to dump the naval march-past, ‘Heart of Oak.’They want something more inclusive... 'Heart of Woke' perhaps, as another headline writer wittily put it.Heart of Oak is a glorious tune. The criticism of this ancient melody — that predates even the great Nelson by decades — is that it starts off 'Come cheer up my lads 'tis to glory we steer.'Offensive to today's women in the first line, then.Then it talks about calling them 'to honour' in pursuit of their country's enemies.But this government abhors 'honour.' (The self-reflection it inevitably prompts makes Liberal politicians uncomfortable, perhaps.) But don't take my word for it; check out what 35-year veteran Gen. Michel Maisonneuve has to say about today's Canadian Armed Forces after nine years of Trudeau-Liberal betrayal and what sometimes seems open hostility.Worse, complete victory is the goal. 'If they run, why we follow, and drive them ashore. If they will not fight us, we cannot do more." (The line refers to a British victory over the French in 1759, during the Seven Years War.) But for the Trudeau-Liberal government, the point of a navy has become less about defending Canada's coasts, or supporting our allies. There was a time for example, when Canadian frigates were qualified to replace American destroyers in US carrier battle groups, and did so on a one for one basis.But not recently. Now, the civil service/DND definition of naval accomplishment is that the face of the navy should reflect that of the general population. (And what was once considered conduct prejudicial to good order and discipline is now offered as a further and charming indication of inclusiveness.).GONE WOKE: Canadian Navy to replace Heart of Oak with ‘more inclusive’ music.So yes, 'Heart of Oak' doesn't fit too well with what this Liberal government is all about.But it really does come down to this: What kind of people do you want fighting for Canada, if somebody needs to fight? What values do you want to encourage? Do you want people to fight for Canada or just reflect the effete values of a Liberal government that thinks Canada is a post-national country unworthy of defending, anyway?To ask the question is to suggest the answer.Two things, then.First, military organizations aren't supposed to 'reflect' a wider population, any more than a hockey team should. You build a hockey team around people who have an aptitude for the game. In a like manner, not everybody is cut out for the navy but some people are, and they're the people you want to find, recruit into the naval culture, train and put on a ship.There is then, and should be, a naval culture. It is designed around discipline, so that people — men —behave how you want them to behave under pressure. So lowering achievement standards to accommodate non-traditional recruitment sources, relaxing dress codes and creating a milieu in which senior officers and NCOs can't properly admonish underperformers, places everybody at greater risk in a situation which is risky to start with.Second, in 2015, we elected a government and in particular a prime minister that did not like the country that he had campaigned to govern. And since then he has been busy taking a sledgehammer to the country’s national symbols, while affirming the woke priorities that we must suppose give him a warm glow..SLOBODIAN: The laughable claim Canadians have 'access' to Trudeau.A full accounting of the latter is beyond the scope of this commentary. However, if you don't respect the ethos of honourable service, you will have difficulty recruiting warriors to the defence of Canada. And so has turned out to be the case..Canadian Armed Forces weakened by resignations, low enlistment.It was said of Nelson that when he noticed a new recruit hesitating to ascend the rigging in some pitching, yawing three-decker he would often, rather than have the man flogged, challenge him to a race to the masthead.There was a bit of that about DeWolf, too. While in command of the destroyer St. Laurent, a torpedo was accidentally activated on deck and had become to the destroyer what the proverbial loose cannon would have been to one of Nelson's ships. Nevertheless, in the manner of bullriders at any prairie rodeo, DeWolf and another man managed to get astride the bucking, pitching tube of high-explosive and deactivate it. Probably saved the ship. Read the full story here.Real men. Hearts of oak. Canada needs more of them in the navy. As for the song, let Pierre Poilievre put that on his 'To-Undo List,' for October next year.And Haida? She's still afloat at Hamilton, Ont. as a National Historic Site, and Honorary Flagship of the Royal Canadian Navy.