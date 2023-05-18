United Conservative Party (UCP) Leader Danielle Smith

“In my opinion, Premier Smith contravened s. 3 of the Conflicts of Interest Act in her interaction with the Minister of Justice and Attorney General in relation to the criminal charges Mr. Pawlowski was facing.” Alberta Ethics Commissioner, Hon. Marguerite Trussler KC.

Thus, the Alberta Ethics Commissioner finds Premier Smith acted improperly when she spoke with Justice Minister Tyler Shandro, regarding the legal troubles of Artur Pawlowski.

Opinion Editor

Nigel Hannaford

PersonOne
PersonOne

Pawlowski showed his nature by taping that call. And releasing the information on Debate day, or at this stage is a bit calculated in my opinion. However..... forward we go, there is an objective to be realized. This is not a deal breaker in anyway, and Smith responded with grace and logic.

free the west
free the west

Just the Big State doing what they do. Smith has to stop saying sorry. Fight for what you believe in. Otherwise she will lose.

PersonOne
PersonOne

[thumbup]

