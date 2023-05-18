“In my opinion, Premier Smith contravened s. 3 of the Conflicts of Interest Act in her interaction with the Minister of Justice and Attorney General in relation to the criminal charges Mr. Pawlowski was facing.” Alberta Ethics Commissioner, Hon. Marguerite Trussler KC.
Thus, the Alberta Ethics Commissioner finds Premier Smith acted improperly when she spoke with Justice Minister Tyler Shandro, regarding the legal troubles of Artur Pawlowski.
Obviously, it’s not a good thing. But she will live to fight another day.
There are three questions to answer: Is it a big thing? Is it a score for the NDP? And was it even appropriate to release such a report during an election campaign?
First, it’s never positive to have an ethics commissioner rule against you. We expect senior politicians to know where the lines are.
Manifestly many do not, starting with the prime minister. Nevertheless, we expected Smith would know that while the justice minister is the chief legal adviser to the government in generalities, it is not acceptable for even the premier of the province to reference specific cases with the minister, because the minister does indeed have the power to direct prosecutions. Trussler’s report references a conversation between Premier Smith and Justice Minister Shandro, where she spoke about Pawlowski. This was offside. However, Shandro responded appropriately, Smith let it drop and that was that.
Disappointing as the affair is for Smith supporters, that’s about as bad as it gets.
Thus, how ‘big’ a thing it is, depends largely upon party affiliation. It is unlikely to switch many votes.
UCP hopes in this election are founded on wallet issues, not arcane matters of procedure. NDP hopes are based on convincing people that Smith is an incompetent. Those who want to believe that will be nourished by Trussler’s decision and would not have been likely to change their minds if Trussler had cleared her. In any case, given the issue surrounding Pawlowski — his resistance to COVID regulations — many of Smith’s unvaccinated supporters will extend her considerable mercy. At the time of the phone call, there was active discussion of blanket amnesty for those who fell foul of public health regulations during the pandemic. Although it proved unworkable, they should give her the credit for at least making an effort.
And the NDP? They will play it up for all it’s worth, of course. Longer term however, any satisfaction the NDP may feel from Trussler’s slap on the wrist to Smith will be tempered by her conclusion that she found no evidence Smith ever contacted ‘Crown Prosecutors.’ (Trussler opined that Smith appeared to use the term ‘crown prosecutors’ when she was actually referring to the justice ministry.) This certainly puts the lie to serious and oft-repeated attack-line from both the CBC and the NDP that Smith personally interfered with individual cases.
No, she did not. No NDP score here. Apologies are in order. (But will never be given.)
As for releasing the report, Trussler herself conceded that doing so during an election campaign was uncomfortable for an ethics commissioner and suggested the legislature should provide guidance for the future. The truth is that there is never a good time. Trussler will certainly be criticised by UCP partisans for releasing it during the campaign, on the day of the leaders’ debate no less. On the other hand, NDP partisans would be equally certain to accuse her of giving aid and comfort to the UCP, had she delayed its release.
Not Smith’s finest hour to be sure. Justice was done and injustice was not, but as the British jurist Lord Hewart famously opined a hundred years ago, “Justice should not only be done, but should manifestly and undoubtedly be seen to be done.”
But then, neither was it the triumphant condemnation the NDP was hoping for.
As for Artur Pawlowski, in a Greek-tragic kind of way, the finger of Nemesis is already pointing.
First, as Trussler’s report reveals, he used his position as a party leader to get a phone call with Smith, only to reveal that after she had picked up that he wanted to talk about his criminal charges.
Then he surreptitiously taped their conversation to release it later for his own purposes.
Finally, his party is fielding 38 candidates: As it is hard to imagine somebody for whom the NDP was hitherto the first choice finding Pawlowski’s Solidarity party a more congenial place to park their vote, it looks as though he’s fishing for voters in the same pool as Smith.
Smith has nothing to thank him for. Takeaway for Smith: Those who live in the expectation that no good deed goes unpunished, suffer fewer disappointments.
That, and maybe remember where the line is before you step across it.
(3) comments
Pawlowski showed his nature by taping that call. And releasing the information on Debate day, or at this stage is a bit calculated in my opinion. However..... forward we go, there is an objective to be realized. This is not a deal breaker in anyway, and Smith responded with grace and logic.
Just the Big State doing what they do. Smith has to stop saying sorry. Fight for what you believe in. Otherwise she will lose.
[thumbup]
